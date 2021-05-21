Libby Richards

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the article(MENAFN - The Conversation) Associate Professor of Nursing,. Dr. Richards is an associate professor at Purdue University's School of Nursing. Her research efforts focus on understanding and intervening on the individual and interpersonal influences on physical activity behavior, including examination of dyadic relationships in physical activity promotion and community-based interventions. Dr. Richards'' studies highlight the importance of social support for increasing physical activity.

CollegesDaily Comet

Nicholls professor receives state award

The Louisiana Society of Professional Surveyors has given a Nicholls State University professor its top award for faculty. Brigett Scott received the 2019-2020 Outstanding Educator Award. Women in STEM:Meet some of the Nicholls professors leading through teaching and research. Scott, whose background is in dietetics, is associate dean of the...
Saint Paul, MNstthomas.edu

Faculty Promotions and Tenure

The Office of Academic Affairs is pleased to announce faculty who have been promoted to professor, effective Sept. 1, 2021. Vanessa Cornett-Murtada, Music, College of Arts and Sciences. Kari Fletcher, School of Social Work, Morrison Family College of Health. Xiaowen Guan, Emerging Media, College of Arts and Sciences. Manjeet Rege,...
EducationWJFW-TV

5 educators selected as 2022 Wisconsin Teachers of the Year

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction announced Tuesday five distinguished educators from across the state have been named the 2022 Wisconsin Teachers of the Year. The selected group received the award for their tireless dedication toward to students and the profession. "From instilling a lifelong love of learning to inspiring...
CollegesNotre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

University names class of 2021 valedictorian, salutatorian

Seniors Madeline Owen and Alexis Waldschmidt were named valedictorian and salutatorian of the class of 2021, respectively, the University announced in a press release Thursday afternoon. A native of Columbus, Ohio, Owen will give the valedictory address at the 176th commencement ceremony Sunday, May 23. Owen is graduating as a...
CollegesDothan Eagle

Wallace nursing graduate takes dream job at UF Health

The past few weeks have been a rollercoaster in the best way possible for Brandon Hurst. Pinned on Tuesday and graduated on Wednesday from the Wallace Community College Nursing Program, Hurst received news recently that he was being offered a position at his dream job with Shands Thoracic Vascular ICU at the University of Florida Health.
Bloomington, INThe Evening News

Indiana University will require students, faculty to be vaccinated

BLOOMINGTON — Beginning with the fall 2021 semester, the COVID-19 vaccine will be required for all Indiana University students, faculty and staff. This new requirement will allow the university to lift most restrictions on masking and physical distancing this fall. Knowing that the vast majority of the IU community is vaccinated is the only way the university can confidently return to in-person classes, more in-person events and a more typical university experience.
Public Healthdailynurse.com

New NLN Surveys Reveal Impact of COVID on Nursing Schools

The additional employment of virtual clinical technology, the extension of counseling services, and use of nursing students to administer COVID vaccines in rural areas are three findings from a pair of recent surveys administered by the National League for Nursing (NLN). The surveys of nursing school deans and directors were conducted in January and February of this year.
EducationKokomo Tribune

Sound off: School nutrition staff thanked

Over a year ago, the COVID pandemic hit and schools in our state had to instantly pivot from in-person to virtual learning. Thousands of children across Indiana were in danger of losing access to the nutrition they rely on from school meals. But Hoosier school nutrition staff immediately stepped up, working day and night to figure out new systems of getting meals to students — through grab-n-go pick-ups, meal drop-offs nd more.
South Orange, NJshu.edu

TESOL Faculty Co-Authors Book Chapter with Fellow Educators in Oman

For the book chapter, Dr. Meadows and his co-authors, Prof. Salim Almashani (University of Technology and Applied Sciences, Oman and Prof. Mahmood Alhosni (Global College of Engineering and Technology, Oman, utilized the reflective practices of duoethnography and autoethnography to critically examine their shared experience with a TESOL teacher education program in New Jersey. Prof. Almashani and Prof. Alhosni completed a TESOL program under the direction of Dr. Meadows at his former university affiliation.
Collegesvt.edu

Anne Zajac honored with emerita status

Anne Zajac, professor of parasitology in the Department of Biomedical Sciences and Pathobiology in the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of professor emerita by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors. The emerita title may be conferred on retired professors, associate professors, and...
EducationThe Daily Collegian

Penn State Learning honors outstanding Guided Study Group leaders

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State Learning has announced the recipients of the Outstanding Guided Study Group Leader Award for the spring 2021 semester. The recipients are Makayla Ashe and Mardy Sarnoff. Each received a certificate of recognition and a stipend of $500. The purpose of the award is to...
Stanford, CAStanford Daily

GSC votes to make Carta an ASSU service organization

The Graduate Student Council (GSC) unanimously passed a resolution to make Carta an Associated Students of Stanford University (ASSU) service organization at its Wednesday meeting. Councilors also weighed whether to recommend making both undergraduate and graduate school admissions test-optional. As the Carta resolution has already passed the Undergraduate Senate, the...
Collegeshamlethub.com

Jennifer Galotti, of Yorktown Heights, Graduates from The University of Tampa

Jennifer Galotti, of Yorktown Hts, graduated from The University of Tampa on Saturday, May 8. Galotti graduated with a Bachelor of Science - B.S. Degree in Education-Elementary (K-6). The virtual commencement ceremony included 1,781 undergraduate and graduate candidates. The ceremony included remarks by UT President Ronald Vaughn, James S. MacLeod,...
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Andra Smith named newest member of Interact for Health Research and Evaluation Team

Andra Smith recently joined Interact for Health as Research and Evaluation Associate. In this position, she will conduct organizational evaluation activities to support foundation learning and continuous improvement, evaluate progress on grants, and carry out applied research projects. Initially, Smith’s work will support the foundation’s tobacco, communications and Learning Center teams.
CollegesNWI.com

U of I offers new camp for high school students with autism

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — The University of Illinois is offering a new, virtual summer camp for high school students with autism who want to learn more about college life. The free camp will be offered June 22 to 25, via Zoom. Students who will be sophomores, juniors or seniors this fall will learn about opportunities and resources the university offers to people with autism and get tips on how to succeed in college. One of the sessions is aimed at parents, with information on how to help their student make the transition to college.
Collegesumich.edu

Kathleen Cagney named new director of U-M’s Institute for Social Research

Kathleen Cagney, a professor of sociology and former deputy dean at the University of Chicago, has been appointed director of the University of Michigan’s Institute for Social Research. Her appointment, effective Sept. 1, was approved May 20 by the Board of Regents. Cagney succeeds David Lam who will step down...
Collegesnwaonline.com

UAPB given grant for teacher program

Windgate Foundation awarded the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff a two-year grant of $469,420 to support teacher preparation programs for students through its Educator Preparation Program. "The university will continue its improvements to the Educator Preparation Program (EPP), over the next two years, starting this fall by providing students...
CollegesInside Indiana Business

Bethel University Names VP

Bethel University has named Bradley Smith vice president for academic services. He most recently served as the university's dean of humanities & social science and associate professor of economics and interim vice president for academic services. Smith holds a Ph.D. and a master's degree from the University of Notre Dame and master's degree from the University of North Carolina.