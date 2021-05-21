newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Seven modern philosophers to help us build a better world after the pandemic

By Date
MENAFN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(MENAFN - The Conversation) When will things go back to normal? That's what everyone seems to be asking, which is understandable given the pain and sacrifice many endured over the past 18 months. But should things go back to normal? Some would reasonably argue that ''normal'' is a failed economic model responsible for producing unacceptable levels of inequality that have dented the social and moral fabric of our society.

menafn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Rawls
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Modern Politics#Moral Relativism#Powerful People#World Politics#Important People#Menafn#Covid#Shepley Orr Unfair#University College Dublin#Philosophers#Inequality#Crisis#Healthier Worlds#Liberal Democracies#Devastating Consequences#Democracy#Key Institutions#Things#Governments#Public Institutions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
Society
News Break
Philanthropy
News Break
Taxation
News Break
Public Health
Country
Brazil
Related
Public Healthinews.co.uk

To build back better after the pandemic, we need a decade of collective action

As we emerge from an exhausting and traumatic year in the nation’s history, we know there’s a long road ahead. The Queen’s Speech last week set out plans for the UK to emerge from the pandemic, with a focus on spreading opportunity more evenly and building back batter. Coupled with the vaccine rollout in full swing and more parts of the economy and “normal” life opening up, many are understandably starting to feel some sense of optimism. But we must resist the temptation to put on rose-tinted glasses.
Griffin, GAGriffin Daily News

India's pandemic can only end with the world's help

It’s been over a year since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Even though the coronavirus continues to spread and people continue to die from COVID, many are beginning to see a faint light in the tunnel — thanks to the quarantining, mask wearing and taking the COVID-19 vaccine. People are returning to their offices rather than working from home, restaurants are opening, and Broadway shows are scheduled to reopen at 100% capacity in September.
Public HealthBrookings Institution

3 reasons why we may build back better after COVID-19

So many people—from U.S. President Joe Biden to U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson to World Bank Managing Director Axel van Trotsenburg—have been exhorting us to “Build Back Better” after the COVID-19 pandemic that it is worth examining what is implied by the phrase. First, it suggests that the way we were “building” before the pandemic was not good. This is certainly true in many developing countries where health systems were not delivering for the poor; the education system was not teaching students; and over 60 percent of the labor force was in the informal sector. While the reasons for these problems are manifold, they have one feature in common: they have existed for a long time. The second implication of “Build Back Better” is that somehow, in the wake of COVID-19, it will be possible to relax some of these long-standing constraints. But if one of the reasons for these problems is that there has not been a political consensus around the reforms needed to, say, improve health services for the poor, learning outcomes for schoolchildren, and employment in the formal sector, why would that consensus be possible now? How will COVID-19 shift the political equilibrium so that these much needed reforms take place?
Public HealthNorwalk Hour

COVID-19 upended Americans' sense of individualism and invited us to embrace interconnectedness - an idea from Greek philosopher Epicurus

Eds: This story was supplied by The Conversation for AP customers. The Associated Press does not guarantee the content. (THE CONVERSATION) The ability to lift oneself up by their own bootstraps has long been celebrated in the United States. This admiration of self-reliance derives from the 17th-century English philosopher John Locke, who argued that individuals are fully accountable for themselves because they alone own their bodies – a kind of “self-ownership.”
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

Get Organised: How Cities Are Building Better Post Pandemic Music Ecosystems

Live music is returning, slowly but surely. Two government led trials in Liverpool, U.K.—a concert in Sefton Park and an indoor club night—have been regarded as a success. A trial in Barcelona where 5000 fans stood side by side without social distancing to see Love of Lesbian led to no new infections, with each attendee, as they were in Liverpool, tested prior to and after the concert. The Brit Awards will welcome 4000 people to the O2 tonight, without masks or social distancing. Spirits are up in countries with successful vaccination programs. In the United States, the cover of Raleigh, North Carolina’s weekly magazine this week is celebrating “the day the music returned” by publishing its concert calendar. 100,000 tickets to Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas sold out in under an hour. New Zealand has been staging full capacity festivals for months.
Religionpajaronian.com

Awakening for a better world

To proclaim good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim freedom for the prisoners. to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favor. When one finds themselves with a platform to speak, first words are critical. First words set the trajectory for the public journey ahead. A presidential candidate’s announcement of their candidacy reveals who they are, laying a foundation of values, intentions, and worldview. In his first public address, above, Jesus lays such a foundation. We might expect Jesus’ sermon to be about saving souls; he begins with social justice.
Environmentresilience.org

Some Lessons from the Pandemic for Dealing with Climate Change

As the pandemic presses on, our democracy is challenged, and unprecedented fires and floods devastate communities around the world, it is clear that we won’t be returning to “normal” life. So much of what we hold dear is threatened—a livable planet, our health, hard-fought progress toward social and environmental justice. There is a lot to mourn in the unfolding wake of the pandemic, yet there are also great opportunities and choices.
Mental HealthPosted by
KPCW

A Look at Mental Models that Help Us Make Sense of the World

On Cool Science Radio, Francis de Véricourt joins the show to discuss his new book, Framers: Human Advantage in an Age of Technology and Turmoil. To frame is to make a mental model that enables us to see patterns, predict how things will unfold, and make sense of new situations. Frames guide the decisions we make and the results we attain.
Public HealthThe New Yorker

The Politics Behind India’s COVID Crisis

Among the world’s autocratic populists, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, of India, is distinguished as a storyteller. He offers beguiling accounts of Hindu identity and Indian greatness, with the aid of allied newspapers and television networks, as well as on Twitter, where he has sixty-eight million followers and a phalanx of trolls. When the pandemic struck, last year, Modi summoned his loyal media barons and editors, who, according to the Prime Minister’s Web site, promised “inspiring and positive stories” about his government’s fight against the coronavirus. The country suffered tens of thousands of Covid-19 deaths in 2020, but forecasts of even more dire outcomes did not materialize. In January, at Davos, Modi boasted that India had “saved humanity from a big disaster by containing corona effectively.” He loosened restrictions and invited worshippers to the Kumbh Mela, a weeks-long Hindu festival that attracted millions of people. As spring arrived, he staged mass rallies during an election campaign in West Bengal, a state with a population of a hundred million. At a gathering on April 17th, he extended his arms and proclaimed, “Everywhere I look, as far as I can see, there are crowds.”
BusinessDemocrat-Herald

OECD chief on pandemic recovery in developing nations

In an exclusive interview with CNN's Richard Quest, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development Secretary General Angel Gurria discusses the importance of Covid-19 vaccinations in developing nations for pandemic recovery and ending the financial crisis. Dcc. Wire. Cnn.
Minoritiesopenaccessgovernment.org

Why do we need gender inclusive institutions?

Assistant Professor Rachel Brulé, Global Development Policy at Boston University, says that COVID exposed existing inequalities and explains why gender inclusive institutions can help. COVID-19 is tearing gaping holes through the human fabric of our world. Yet the losses we experience, individually and collectively, are not random. Recent research has...
Public HealthClickOnDetroit.com

The new world facing us at the end of the pandemic

Will there be patty cake, cool handshakes, and birthday candles when things finally get back to normal? The pandemic may have changed these cultural customs forever!. It’s just one of the many debates we’ll be having in the months ahead. And whether the things we did as kids, and are now teaching our children, will disappear.
PharmaceuticalsWashington Post

Vaccine certificates could help avoid a chaotic post-pandemic world

“FOLLOW THE science” was a proper clarion call last year, and that’s what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did last week when advising that people who have been fully vaccinated do not have to wear masks in most situations. The science shows that vaccines are working. But the CDC announcement raises another question: How do we know who has been vaccinated and who has not? It’s time to begin making plans to sort this out.