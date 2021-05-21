newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

BBC Diana ' cover up' why Lord Dyson' s report is a body blow for broadcaster

By Date
MENAFN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(MENAFN - The Conversation) The BBC is among Britain's most valuable cultural exports, representing soft power at its most effective. Newcomers including Netflix and Amazon have deeper pockets, but the BBC has set enduring standards in British radio and television production. Executives at Sky, ITV and Channel 4 acknowledge its role as a benchmark that has enhanced the reputation of British broadcasting. Long a trusted source of news for the discerning, it has a global reputation for accuracy and honesty.

menafn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Bashir
Person
Camilla Parker Bowles
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Tim Davie
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#Bbc Radio#British Royal Family#Uk#Bbc News#Itv#Television News#Television Series#Menafn#Sky#Channel 4#The Dyson Report#The Daily Mail#Bryn Estyn#Financial Times#Bbc Reporting#Bbc Managers#British Broadcasting#Britain#Interview
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Journalism
Country
U.K.
News Break
BBC
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Pictured: Martin Bashir's new £1.7m home and £66,000 Mercedes - but the shadow of his Panorama interview with Princess Diana still hangs over the BBC journalist amid allegations he lied to land career-defining scoop

He has a new £1.7 million six-bedroom home and a £66,000 Mercedes-Benz, but Martin Bashir looks decidedly glum. Perhaps the imminent broadcast of a Panorama investigation examining the tactics used by the BBC journalist to obtain his bombshell interview with Princess Diana in 1995 is getting him down. Or maybe...
EntertainmentPosted by
Daily Mail

BBC former director-general Tony Hall calls in the lawyers over how he is portrayed in a forthcoming Panorama on the Martin Bashir controversy

The BBC’s former director-general Tony Hall has set his lawyers on the corporation – over how he is portrayed in a forthcoming Panorama on the Martin Bashir controversy. Until last August, Lord Hall ran the broadcaster – now he is understood to have instructed lawyers to fire a salvo at the flagship current affairs programme.
EntertainmentThe Guardian

BBC delays Panorama programme on Bashir interview with Diana

The BBC has delayed the broadcast of a Panorama investigation into Martin Bashir’s 1995 interview with Diana, Princess of Wales. The programme was expected to air on BBC One on Monday but has been postponed due to a “significant duty of care issue”, according to the broadcaster. A new broadcast...
CelebritiesPosted by
TheWrap

Martin Bashir Quits BBC News to ‘Focus on His Health’

Martin Bashir, most well known for his 1985 “Panorama” interview with Princess Diana, left the BBC on Friday, citing health concerns. In a memo posted on Twitter, the news organization confirmed his departure, which comes amid an investigation into that famous interview. “Martin Bashir has stepped down from his position...
CelebritiesUS News and World Report

Journalist Lied to Get Diana Interview, BBC Covered It up - Report

LONDON (Reuters) - A BBC journalist used deceit to win a sensational 1995 interview with Princess Diana in which she disclosed intimate details of her failed marriage to Prince Charles and the broadcaster covered up the deception, an inquiry found on Thursday. The BBC set up the investigation, headed by...
Celebritiesledburyreporter.co.uk

BBC apologises to royal family and returns Bafta after Diana Panorama report

The BBC has written to the royal family to apologise for the circumstances surrounding the Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales, it is understood. The corporation has returned the awards it received for the explosive television event in 1995, when Diana told journalist Martin Bashir: “Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.”
WorldPittsburgh Post-Gazette

25 years later, the BBC apologizes for Martin Bashir’s Diana interview

LONDON — Twenty-five years before Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, unloaded to Oprah Winfrey about their struggles as members of the British royal family, Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, set the standard for the sensational royal tell-all, in her 1995 interview with a BBC journalist, Martin Bashir. On Thursday, an...
U.K.ledburyreporter.co.uk

Key findings from Lord Dyson’s report into the Panorama Diana interview

The interview with Diana, Princess of Wales on Panorama is once again making headlines following the publication of Lord Dyson’s investigation. Here are the key findings from the report. – Martin Bashir breached BBC rules by mocking up fake bank statements and showing them to Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer, to...
EntertainmentPosted by
The Independent

‘Must never happen again’: Boris Johnson calls on BBC to change after report on Bashir’s Diana interview

Boris Johnson said he was “very concerned” about the findings of the official report which found TV journalist Martin Bashir behaved deceitfully to land his BBC interview with Princess Diana.Speaking during a visit to Portsmouth, the prime minister said he hoped the public broadcaster “will be taking every possible step to make sure that nothing like this ever happens again”.Mr Johnson said he would “very grateful” to Lord Dyson for his report into the interview controversy, adding: “I can only imagine the feelings of the royal family.”The government has vowed to examine how the BBC is run after Lord Dyson’s damning...
EntertainmentRepublic

BBC faces questions of integrity after Princess Diana report

LONDON — British broadcaster BBC, seen as a respected source of news and information around the world, is facing questions at home about its integrity following a scathing report on its explosive 1995 interview with Princess Diana. Britain’s justice secretary said Friday that the government would review the rules governing...
Celebritiesledburyreporter.co.uk

Diana’s sons deliver scathing criticism of BBC following Dyson inquiry findings

William and Harry have condemned the BBC for its treatment of Diana, Princess of Wales, saying their mother’s Panorama interview fuelled her “fear, paranoia and isolation” and a wider “culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life”. The furious royal brothers issued scathing statements on the corporation’s actions...