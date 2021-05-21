The most watched viral video in YouTube history will disappear to be sold as NFT
If you haven't seen the viral video 'Charlie Bit My Finger' , this may be your last chance. The 56-second clip appeared on YouTube 14 years ago and became the most viewed in the platform's history . Now, its creators have decided to sell it as an NFT , so it will disappear from the social network on May 23.