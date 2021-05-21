The most watched viral video in YouTube history will disappear to be sold as NFT

Ah, the early days of YouTube. A time when DIY pop culture commentary rubbed shoulders with cover songs filmed in basements. Sixteen years after the video platform launched, vlogging is now a legitimate career, game streamers are the new celebrities, and more children are dreaming of becoming YouTubers than astronauts. Of course, none of this would have been possible without the preliminary stars, most of whom stumbled upon virality in a sort of happy accident. But where are they now? What happens after internet fame?