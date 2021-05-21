newsbreak-logo
Behind Viral Videos

The most watched viral video in YouTube history will disappear to be sold as NFT

Cover picture for the articleThis article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. If you haven't seen the viral video 'Charlie Bit My Finger' , this may be your last chance. The 56-second clip appeared on YouTube 14 years ago and became the most viewed in the platform's history . Now, its creators have decided to sell it as an NFT , so it will disappear from the social network on May 23.

