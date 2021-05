Temperatures are set to remain unseasonably low on the first weekend that large outdoor gatherings are permitted in England following months of coronavirus restrictions.After the government decided to press ahead with part three of its “roadmap” on Monday, up to 30 people are now allowed to meet outdoors in England, with up to six people or two households able to meet indoors and a maximum of 4,000 spectators permitted at outdoor performances.Despite the mercury likely failing to hit double digits across much of the UK this weekend, the Met Office has predicted some respite from the heavy downpours and...