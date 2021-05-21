newsbreak-logo
Solos, Amazon Prime Video, review: This star-packed melodrama sets out to impress – not entertain

By Rachael Sigee
inews.co.uk
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the opening episode of Solos, Anthony Mackie’s Tom is talking to himself… Literally. Diagnosed with a terminal illness, he has spent $30,000 on a mysterious service that appears to provide a new version of him, to take over when he dies. Whether this is a clone or something else entirely is never explained; instead the focus is on Tom confronting his character flaws before time runs out.

