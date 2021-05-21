Solos, Amazon Prime Video, review: This star-packed melodrama sets out to impress – not entertain

A film festival favorite, Ivan Ayr’s second feature film has been acquired by Netflix. Is the 98-minute drama about a lonely truck driver worth a stream?. The Gist: A recently widowed truck driver Ghalib (Suvinder Vicky) has to adapt to changing circumstances at his job. Union laborers who help load the trucks are on strike for higher wages and Ghalib must fill in the gaps. But past his prime, his body gives out. At the same time, Ghalib must train a new intern in the trucking business, though he’s convinced he’ll lose his job to the younger driver.