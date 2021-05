WHEELING — What would it take to coax a person to get off the couch and get the vaccine? A six pack? A gift card? A $100 savings bond?. Weighing options to make COVID-19 vaccine incentives enticing, without compromising ethical integrity by making them into bribes, is a challenge officials across the state have grappled with openly in past weeks. Gov. Jim Justice wants to offer $100 incentives for residents aged 16-35 to get vaccinated, hoping to bring young adult vaccination rates up to par with those of older age groups.