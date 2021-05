With the NBA Playoffs beginning the internet decided to give Jimmy Butler the nickname, “Playoff Jimmy”. Kind of corny in my opinion but it does make sense. Jimmy Butler seemed to become a completely different human last year in the bubble, and we can only hope he repeats his performance. Butler led the young Heat team to the finals in the bubble but ultimately lost to Lebron and The Lakers. Jimmy Butler doesn’t seem to be the type to forget and move on so hopefully he gets his revenge in the 2021 Playoffs.