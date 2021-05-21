Here's What Red Lobster's Chief Biscuit Officer Actually Does
As far as seafood is concerned, one of the biggest restaurant chains that has managed to appeal to fans across the country is Red Lobster. According to the brand's website, the team pays close attention to the quality of seafood at the restaurant and sources only the highest-quality ingredients available, noting, "Red Lobster has been committed to seafood sustainability since we first opened our doors in 1968 ... We're also proud to have spent decades building personal relationships with suppliers who share our values."www.mashed.com