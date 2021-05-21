newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Here's What Red Lobster's Chief Biscuit Officer Actually Does

By Boshika Gupta
mashed.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs far as seafood is concerned, one of the biggest restaurant chains that has managed to appeal to fans across the country is Red Lobster. According to the brand's website, the team pays close attention to the quality of seafood at the restaurant and sources only the highest-quality ingredients available, noting, "Red Lobster has been committed to seafood sustainability since we first opened our doors in 1968 ... We're also proud to have spent decades building personal relationships with suppliers who share our values."

www.mashed.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Wine#Food Drink#Restaurant Chains#National Wine Day#Food Chains#National Biscuit Day#Big Cheese#Red Lobster#Cbo#Cfo#Cheddar Bay Biscuits#Seafood Sustainability#Brand New Menu Items#Thrillist Notes#Suppliers#Officer#Doors#Loads#Entries#Quality Picks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Seafood
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
TheStreet

Red Lobster® Launches "Big Cheese" Biscuit Sweepstakes To Celebrate National Biscuit Day

ORLANDO, Fla., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Biscuit Day on May 14, Red Lobster ® is paying homage to its iconic Cheddar Bay Biscuits ® and the guests who go crazy for them by announcing the chance to become the first-ever Chief Biscuit Officer (CBO). That's right, the home to everyone's favorite biscuits is launching the "Big Cheese" Biscuit Sweepstakes, during which one lucky Gold or Platinum My Red Lobster Rewards ℠ member will win Chief Biscuit Officer status for the year, including big-time VIP perks:
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Here's Why You Should Be Warming Your Cream For Drop Biscuits

It was probably Shakespeare who first posited that now-classic conundrum: Would you risk it for a biscuit? The Bard knew that biscuits were mischievous kitchen bedfellows; tricksters of the pastry world, whose moniker alone has been known to cause befuddlement. In the U.K. and Ireland, "biscuit" is the word one uses to refer to what Americans would call a "cookie," while the soft, dense, baseball-sized baked good that America calls a "biscuit" is recognized as a savory scone by most of the rest of the world (via BBC Good Food). Add to this cultural confusion the notion that the creamy bread bites can be made several different ways and it's no wonder Shakespeare pondered whether you should even bother risking the perilous pastries at all.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Most Surprising Food Sold At Nathan's Famous

Nathan's Famous has many hot ticket items on their menu. Their "World Famous" Hot Dogs inspire an eating contest every Fourth of July and their fries are just as legendary, even being named "Best Fast Food Fries" by the New York Daily News in 2014. Among their menu items, you can also find some pretty stacked burgers, chicken and chicken sandwiches, hero sandwiches, and creamy, dreamy shakes — your typical American fare.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Reason Chipotle Was Once Sued Over Its Menu

Chipotle Mexican Grill is known for their mouthwatering burrito bowls that are filled with quality ingredients like steak, lettuce, black beans and cheese. The chain's goal when they originally opened was to use meat and vegetables that were locally sourced and use sustainable practices, according to LA Weekly. This idea apparently paid off because the Founder and CEO of Chipotle, Steve Ells, says the Mexican inspired restaurant feeds a staggering 750,000 a day. However, with rapid growth, there are bound to be a few speed bumps along the way.
Restaurantsheraldcourier.com

Chick-fil-A faces sauce shortage, limits what's given to customers

The supply chain shortage just got fowl: Chick-fil-A is limiting the number of sauces it's giving out to customers because of limited stock. The chicken chain said Wednesday that industry-wide supply chain issues, which are affecting essentially every aspect of the economy, have resulted in a "shortage of select items" that Chick-fil-A serves, including sauces.
Food & Drinksbrandeating.com

Review: Red Lobster - Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix

Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix is a dry biscuit mix that you can use to make the chain's signature Cheddar Bay Biscuits at home. An 11.35-oz box cost me $2.50 on sale and makes 10 biscuits. These are pretty easy to make as you just need to add water...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Chick-Fil-A Customers Are Jealous Of These Employee-Only Fried Mac And Cheese Bites

When you think of Chick-fil-A, what comes to your mind? Is it the brand's signature chicken sandwich? Or perhaps you're partial to the Chick-fil-A nuggets and like to slather them with ketchup before wolfing them down. Chick-fil-A is a favorite across the nation for good reason. The brand is proud of the fact that all its ingredients are fresh. Its website states, "Since the beginning, we've served chicken that is whole breast meat, with no added fillers or hormones, and we bread it by hand in our restaurants. Produce is delivered fresh to our kitchens several times a week."
EconomyPosted by
Mashed

What Really Happened To Red Lobster's Endless Snow Crab Promotion?

"I'm still angry that they didn't give me enough time to make it happen," Edna Morris, the one-time president of Red Lobster, said, referring to her task to bring the brand back to its roots. Having been hired in 2002, she was, as Restaurant Business explains, asked in 2003 to step aside to let someone else take a crack at it.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

This McDonald's Deal Isn't Saving You As Much Money As You'd Think

In 2018, a judge dismissed a class action lawsuit that had hounded McDonald's for two years. As Eater recapped, the complaint leveled in the lawsuit was that McDonald's had deceived customers with Extra Value Meals when really it would be cheaper — by 11 cents in one case and 41 cents in another — to buy the items individually.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

The Best Grocery Store Hot Sauce, According To 26% Of People

Hot sauces take up a considerable portion of the condiment aisle these days, and though a majority of them might look the same with their vibrant, red-orange hue, true connoisseurs of the spicy condiment know that they're far from equal. Some are thicker than others and are slightly sweeter on the palate, while others have a delightful vinegariness to them that takes eggs, potatoes, and tacos to the next level. And let's not forget about the amount of heat that each bottle brings, which, let's be honest, is the reason we douse our food with the stuff in the first place.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

This Fast Food Chain Is Most Likely To Mess Up Your Order

This past year has seen many of us heading to our local fast food drive-thrus more than ever. Drive-thru' have always offered convenience, speed, and low costs, but now they also offer safety and comfort, since you can remain in your own vehicle. Both customers and employees are more protected this way. It's hard to find a downside to the arrangement, that is, until you consider that there's a decent chance you may drive off without what you actually ordered.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Here's What Red Lobster And Olive Garden Have In Common

Olive Garden and Red Lobster are two incredibly popular restaurant chains in America — and they have something interesting in common. But maybe not necessarily the food. The former is known for its fast casual and delicious Italian food (even if their ravioli and fettuccini alfredo are more Americanized than authentic fare from Italy) as well as those famous endless breadsticks! The story goes that the breadsticks were the product of an employee playing with some leftover pizza dough in the kitchen — and they continue to tantalize taste buds every day.
RestaurantsPosted by
MarketRealist

Why It Only Costs $10K to Own a Chick-fil-A Location

Are you thinking about opening a Chick-fil-A restaurant location because of the low franchise fee? You might want to think again. There are several reasons why it only costs $10,000 to own a Chick-fil-A location. Article continues below advertisement. You don’t own a Chick-fil-A location. The biggest reason it only...
BusinessPosted by
Mashed

How Much Baskin-Robbins Employees Really Make

Baskin-Robbins is a favorite spot for ice cream lovers all across the globe. The brand claims to be the biggest ice cream chain in the world and has more than 1,300 flavors it rotates, according to their website. Impressive! As for working at the company, B-R says that it focuses on cultivating an exciting and innovative space that is high on energy and positive vibes — especially for those just entering the workforce. A description on the chain's website reads, "Working at Baskin-Robbins is the ultimate first job experience, and offers you room to grow. Many of the employees who began their first job with us are still working here."
Food & DrinksKITV.com

Pringles is entering the fried chicken sandwich wars with its new flavor

The never ending fast food fried chicken sandwich wars are entering a whole new dimension. Pringles is partnering with Wendy's for its newest chip flavor that's based on the chain's spicy chicken sandwich. The end result is a potato crisp that mixes the "fiery spice blend" of the chicken sandwich and a "perfectly crunchy and extremely convenient bite" of a Pringles, the company said in a press release.
RestaurantsPeople

Popeyes Is Giving Away Free Biscuits for National Biscuit Day — Here's How to Get Them

Popeyes is celebrating National Biscuit Day, and poking fun at themselves a little in the process. On Friday, May 14, the fast food chain will be giving away a free biscuit and along with small drink with any $5 purchase through the app or online. When ordering, you have to use the code "#SoDry" during check out—a nod to the endless memes about the plight of eating Popeyes' biscuits without a beverage handy.