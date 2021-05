Many consider filmmaker Cameron Crowe's Almost Famous to be one of the most authentic representations of the music scene of the '70s, given that he was a young journalist at the time and the film delivers many autobiographical elements, with the 2000 film set to be landing on a newly restored 4K UltraHD Blu-ray. In addition to the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, the film will also be earning a limited-edition Blu-ray release, with both releases not only featuring the theatrical and "Bootleg" cuts of the movie, but also both featuring all-new special features. This new restoration of Almost Famous hits shelves on July 13th.