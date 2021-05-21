Women Reveal How They Managed To Become Significantly More Attractive
Having a glow-up can take a lot of work. For some of us, we have to grow into our features. But It's definitely a flex to be able to look back at high school pictures and just know that you have come really far. You definitely don't want to peak in your teens. It's bad to compare ourselves to other people, but there are some universal steps we can all take to make ourselves appear more attractive. Like showering, dressing better, finally finding the foundation shade that matches both your face and neck.cheezburger.com