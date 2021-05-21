TokenClub Price Down 52.2% Over Last 7 Days (TCT)

newsbreak-logo
TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 21st. TokenClub has a market cap of $24.73 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenClub coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TokenClub has traded 52.2% lower against the dollar.

