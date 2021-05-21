Watch: Drew Barrymore and Hugh Grant Dish About The Time They Drunkenly Made Out for 10 Minutes
Drew Barrymore and Hugh Grant shared a juicy bit of gossip with fans on Thursday, dishing about a drunken night at New York’s Waverly Inn. “I walked into, I think it was like the Waverly Inn. This was years ago — and I’d had a few drinks — and I walked in, and I ran into you, and instead of saying hello, I grabbed you by the collar, and I fully started kissing you,” the host of The Drew Barrymore Show said, covering her face in embarrassment.www.mediaite.com