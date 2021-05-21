Watch: Drew Barrymore and Hugh Grant Dish About The Time They Drunkenly Made Out for 10 Minutes

Coming on the heels of the success of both seasons of the Emmy-winning limited series Big Little Lies, it would come as no surprise that HBO would want to stay in the Nicole Kidman and David E. Kelley business as they reunited on The Undoing. And they really delivered again with perhaps the biggest “water cooler” show of the past few months as it seemed everyone was engaged in speculating on “who done it” in the murder mystery involving Kidman’s character’s husband, played by Hugh Grant, as well as a slew of other possible suspects.