The story behind Callaway’s mad dash to create Phil Mickelson’s custom driver

Golf.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePhil Mickelson and Callaway had a vision in mind for the 2021 Masters — and it involved the five-time major winner quietly working his way into a 48-inch driver to gain an edge off the tee. If the story sounds familiar, it’s because Mickelson used a 47.5-inch Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero driver five months prior at Augusta in a move that was spurred on by Bryson DeChambeau’s race to employ a similar club at the event.

golf.com
GolfFrankfort Times

Mickelson changes his mind, accepts exemption to US Open

Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, and he's not without merit. He has won five majors — all of them except the U.S. Open — to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour.
GolfFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Burns leads at Byron Nelson

McKINNEY, Texas – Now that Sam Burns has figured out how to turn an early lead into a victory, it's already time to try again. Burns birdied six of his last eight holes Friday for a 10-under 62 and a two-stroke lead over Alex Noren at 17 under after the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson.
San Diego, CAABC News

Phil Mickelson receives special exemption to play in U.S. Open

Phil Mickelson will not need to qualify for the U.S. Open after all. The five-time major champion, who grew up in the San Diego area near the venue for this year's championship, Torrey Pines, accepted a special exemption from the United States Golf Association on Friday to play in the 121st U.S. Open next month.
GolfGrand Forks Herald

Phil Mickelson turns back clock, shares lead at PGA Championship

Phil Mickelson rekindled memories of past success, and he wasn't the only golfer doing so Friday in the PGA Championship. Mickelson moved to the top of the leaderboard and shares the lead at the midway mark with South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, S.C. "The...
GolfPosted by
IBTimes

PGA Tour Star Reveals Another Bizarre Phil Mickelson Gambling Story

Webb Simpson recalls his own gambling experience with legendary golfer Phil Mickelson. Simpson says he won $1000 against Mickelson in 2011. "Lefty" also reportedly won his very first match against Tiger Woods, which involved money. A PGA Tour star didn’t expect to be included in one of Phil Mickelson’s friendly...
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Column: Phil Mickelson making noise on leaderboard at PGA Championship

To understand Phil Mickelson’s thoughts on fighting golf’s young stars, Bryson DeChambeau’s bazooka driver and the unforgiving march of time at 50 along life’s back nine, we go to ... Padraig Harrington. Unpeeling the remarkable onion that was Mickelson finishing his round Friday with a birdie binge to summit the...
trendswide.com

Look past Phil Mickelson’s age in battle at Kiawah

Phil Mickelson has always been more animated by numbers than words — scores, sponsorships, stock prices, the Saudi riyal’s exchange rate — but this weekend at Kiawah Island, Mickelson will test playwright David Mamet’s famous observation that old age and treachery will always beat youth and exuberance. After completing his...
GolfPosted by
WDBO

The Latest: Koepka catches Mickelson at PGA Championship

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — (AP) — The Latest on the PGA Championship (all times local):. Brooks Koepka has caught Phil Mickelson for a share of the lead at the PGA Championship late in the third round Saturday. While Mickelson came back to the field with a bogey and double bogey,...
NFLGolf.com

PGA Championship 2021: Phil Mickelson’s all-time best fan interactions

For the first time in a long time, Phil Mickelson is once again Phil the Thrill. It’s been two years since Phil Mickelson’s last professional victory and eight years since his last major championship, and somehow it feels as if it’s been that long since he contended at an event as well.
GolfCBS Sports

2021 PGA Championship: Brooks Koepka leads seven golfers who can catch Phil Mickelson at Kiawah Island

One of the most interesting storylines possible has emerged at the 2021 PGA Championship as 50-year-old Phil Mickelson holds the 54-hole lead and is looking to become the oldest winner in major championship history. The victory would be Mickelson's sixth major championship and second PGA Championship (2005), but Saturday's back nine proved that no lead is safe on Ocean Course at Kiawah Island.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson has an interesting NEW CLUB in the bag on the PGA Tour

Phil Mickelson produced one of his best opening rounds in years on the PGA Tour on Thursday, shooting 7-under par to take the lead at the Wells Fargo Championship and he did so with an interesting new club in his bag. The five-time major champion had been in seriously poor...
NFLPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Update on the latest sports

UNDATED (AP) — A pair of streaks ended as the Kansas City Royals took the opener of their doubleheader with the White Sox in Chicago. Salvador Perez belted a three-run homer and Michael A. Taylor had a two-run drive as the Royals dumped the White Sox, 6-2. The Royals had dropped 11 in a row before ending the White Sox’s six-game winning streak.
Golfledburyreporter.co.uk

Phil Mickelson remains in contention at US PGA

Almost three decades after making his tournament debut and 16 years since lifting the Wanamaker Trophy, Phil Mickelson has his sights set on a remarkable second US PGA title and, with it, a place in the history books. Mickelson defied tough conditions at a windswept Kiawah Island to card a...
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Phil Mickelson to design new campus practice facility for USD golf team

On the same day he is leading the USD men’s golf team into the NCAA Regionals for the first time as a head coach, Chris Riley received a big boost for his program. The school on Monday announced a $2-million gift from USD alumnus Paul Purcell for the construction of the Purcell Family Short-Game Practice Facility, a new golf training complex that will be designed by Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson.
Golfchatsports.com

Jon Rahm pokes fun at Phil Mickelson after Lefty's stellar Day 1 finish at PGA

As Jon Rahm described the difficult conditions Thursday at the PGA Championship, he couldn’t help but take a playful shot at one of his peers in the group ahead. “Hey, Phil shot 4 under on the back nine, so anything is possible,” quipped Rahm, who put together an uneventful even-par 72 that featured just two birdies and two bogeys split evenly between the Ocean Course’s two nines.