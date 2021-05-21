The story behind Callaway’s mad dash to create Phil Mickelson’s custom driver
Phil Mickelson and Callaway had a vision in mind for the 2021 Masters — and it involved the five-time major winner quietly working his way into a 48-inch driver to gain an edge off the tee. If the story sounds familiar, it’s because Mickelson used a 47.5-inch Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero driver five months prior at Augusta in a move that was spurred on by Bryson DeChambeau’s race to employ a similar club at the event.golf.com