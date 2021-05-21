2021 Honeymoon Stakes odds, predictions, lineup: Expert who nailed Tampa Bay Derby shares surprising picks

Medina Spirit will enter the 2021 Preakness Stakes seeking to become the first horse since 2018 to win the Triple Crown. Trainer Bob Baffert was suspended from entering horses at Churchill Downs on Sunday, and Medina Spirit's Kentucky Derby win could reportedly be invalidated due to a failed drug test. Still, Medina Spirit is the 7-2 favorite in the 2021 Preakness Stakes odds, but the colt will square off against a star-studded 2021 Preakness Stakes field that includes horses like Baffert's Concert Tour (9-1) and Steve Asmussen's Midnight Bourbon (15-1). The 2021 Preakness post draw is on Wednesday. With so much to consider while making your 2021 Preakness Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.