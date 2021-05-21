newsbreak-logo
Nashville, TN

East Side Buzz, May 21

By Megan Seling
theeastnashvillian.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePrepare thy… eyes? I guess eyes. The May/June issue of The East Nashvillian will be dropping soon!. If you’ve yet to catch up on the March/April issue, CLICK RIGHT HERE RIGHT NOW. You can read through the whole thing — an interview with Todd Snider, a special pandemic edition of Know Thy Neighbor, and more — right there on your computer.

www.theeastnashvillian.com
Related
Nashville, TNBrewbound.com

Monday Night Brewing to Open Nashville Taproom Late 2021

NASHVILLE, TN – Monday Night Brewing (“MNB”) is poised to open its first Tennessee taproom in East Germantown later this year. The space is currently under construction within the historic Neuhoff District and will feature a diverse taplist, expansive outdoor spaces, and a distinctive food and beverage program. MNB’s taproom...
Tennessee StatePosted by
Only In Tennessee

See Your Favorite Bands At The Bonnaroo Farm’s New Summer Concert Series In Tennessee

The summer months in Tennessee promise endless opportunities for fun, from festivals and cook-outs to patio dining and live music shows. Of course, one of the most popular is the Bonnaroo music festival. Known to rival Coachella in California, Bonnaroo began in 2002 and has since expanded into what is now a 700-acre grand event. […] The post See Your Favorite Bands At The Bonnaroo Farm’s New Summer Concert Series In Tennessee appeared first on Only In Your State.
Nashville, TNPosted by
102.3 The Bull

‘We’re Back, Nashville!': Eric Church, Larkin Poe + More Tribute ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons at the Grand Ole Opry

"Zoom just doesn't cut it." Even if you were masked (now "welcome, not required" at the Grand Ole Opry House, as signs outside the historic Nashville venue inform concertgoers) during Sunday night's (May 16) tribute to ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, those words from the show's bandleader and musical director Martin Guigui rang true. Seeing live music in person with other fans on the same weekend COVID-19-imposed mask mandates, capacity limits and other restrictions lifted in Nashville made for an emotional moment.
Nashville, TNWTVF

The Sami Cone Show: May 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The May 2021 episode of The Sami Cone Show is getting you ready for a healthy summer filled with family fun. We start by sharing about Nashville summer freebies and how to plan for summer expenses. Then we learn how to boost metabolism in our 40’s and 50’s. We’re also previewing the first large-scale arts event to return to Nashville. And I talk with TV personality and author, Chrys Howard, about being a Rockstar Grandparent.
Nashville, TNNashville Post

Bradley names new Nashville leader

Attorney Lauren Jacques is the new managing partner of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings’ Nashville office. She succeeds Lela Hollabaugh, who oversaw the Nashville office since 2015 and is staying on as a litigation partner. Jacques first joined Bradley in 2011, after graduating from Vanderbilt Law School, and was named a partner in 2019. Her practice is focused on health care transactions and health care regulatory matters. She has served on the planning committee for the Nashville Council of Health Care Attorneys and the board of local nonprofit The New Beginnings Center.
Nashville, TNNashville Post

Historic east side building could land brewery

A brewery seemingly is planned for East Nashville’s historic McGavock House building. Local investor Elliott Kyle told the Post Monday he and his investors (who are going unnamed) are not ready to disclose details regarding the project. However, a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department and requesting a rezoning for the Cleveland Park site references “a brewery and outdoor seating.”
Nashville, TNsoundslikenashville.com

Alan Jackson: From the Mailroom to Superstardom

Alan Jackson has been “keeping it country” for more than 30 years, and he shows no signs of letting up on that path. Signifying that you can’t pull the stops on a hard working country man, Jackson is back at it, releasing his first new studio album in six years on May 14th. And like the tall, lanky star himself, the album, titled Where Have You Gone, comes in a big package, loaded with 21 songs, 15 of those from his own pen.
Nashville, TNsoundslikenashville.com

Ashley McBryde Plots Massive This Town Talks Tour

Ashley McBryde is headed back to the road, as the “One Night Standards” hit maker and self-professed live-performance junkie plots her This Town Talks Tour. A lengthy theater and club run with 37 dates in total, McBryde’s onstage return will kick off June 12 in Roanoke, Virginia, and stretches clear into next year. She’ll wrap things up in Cleveland, Ohio, on January 15 — but not before her first headlining gigs at Nashville’s famous Ryman Auditorium (two nights), plus stops at New York City’s Irving Plaza, The Wiltern in Los Angeles and more. Supporting acts include Morgan Wade, Priscilla Block, Adam Hambrick and Ray Fulcher.
Tennessee StatePosted by
Only In Tennessee

Knoxville’s Market Square Has Something For Everyone And Is The Perfect Spot To Be In Tennessee

The city of Knoxville is perhaps best known for being the hometown of the University of Tennessee, but it actually boasts a deep history and heritage as one of the preeminent cities in the state. Of course, when you visit, it’s necessary to plan out exactly where you’re going to go, and we have one […] The post Knoxville’s Market Square Has Something For Everyone And Is The Perfect Spot To Be In Tennessee appeared first on Only In Your State.
Nashville, TNfox17.com

Stacey Abrams making stop in Nashville on speaking tour featuring 'candid conversation'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Stacey Abrams is taking her national speaking tour to Nashville with a one-night-only appearance at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center. Abrams, a Democrat from Georgia, became a national figure after narrowly losing the state's gubernatorial race in 2018. "She is widely credited as a leading organizer behind the election earlier this year of Georgia Democrats Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock to the U.S. Senate," the Associated Press reports.
Tennessee Statebizjournals

More Whataburger locations headed for Middle Tennessee

Whataburger is bringing two more restaurants to the Nashville area. The San Antonio-based restaurant has signed a lease in Mt. Juliet at the corner of North Mt. Juliet and Lebanon roads, according to The Tennessean. Mark Lineberry of Lineberry Properties, who owns the site, confirmed Whataburger will operate in a...
Nashville, TNthebluegrasssituation.com

LISTEN: The Steel Woods, “Baby Slow Down”

In Their Words: “‘Baby Slow Down’ is a song written from the perspective of a mother whose child has lost his or her way. She can see the path of the thing she loves most is getting rocky, so to speak, and knows she must intervene. Rowdy would tell the story of the car wreck he had one night headed home from a show the two of us had played about an hour outside of Nashville. It had been snowing and the roads were slick so when his mom told him, ‘baby, slow down’ the following day, he said, ‘I wasn’t even speeding,’ to which she replied, ‘No, in life, in everything, just slow down.’ I think too many times parents can see their kids heading down a path of destruction and never say anything in fear of rejection and resentment. I, for one, am glad that’s not the kind of parents I had, and I know Rowdy would say the same for his.” — Wes Bayliss, The Steel Woods.
Nashville, TNwkml.com

Maren Morris Joins Husband Ryan Hurd On His Opry Debut

Maren Morris was right by her husband Ryan Hurd’s side (along with their baby boy Hayes) when Hurd made his Grand Ole Opry debut on Saturday night (5/15) in Nashville. Ryan posted several pictures of the event to Instagram on Sunday (5/16). He wrote, “Smiled all night and I’m still coming down. Opry Debut with a full house. Not sure how you are supposed to feel after something like that, not sure I can describe it, but it’s mostly gratitude to everyone who was there or had a hand in me stepping into that circle for the first time. Thank you to my wife most of all, who stepped on stage to be there with me. Love to each and every one of you.”
Nashville, TNWTVF

Teaching Your Dog to NOT Jump

Katie gave tips on how to keep your dog from jumping up to greet you or guests. To see more online dog training videos go to www.coachfido.com. For information on how to get your pet professionally trained by a Nashville K-9 trainer, visit www.NashvilleK9.com or call (615)438-2602.
Tennessee Statewcti12.com

NEW PHOTOS: 17-year Cicadas hatching in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Cicadas have emerged and are now hatching in parts of Tennessee. Described by a viewer as "alien-like," Brood X is here and for some it might feel apocalyptic. Margaret Carmona snapped photos of dozens of Cicadas near her home in the Washington County/Green County area on...