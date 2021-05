Sidney Johnson, Central Jersey College Charter, Sr. Competing as an individual, Johnson didn’t have the same number of opportunities to make her mark on the season compared to the other All-Staters. However, in her only appearance at the high school level this year, Johnson shined. She dominated the North Jersey Senior Showcase, taking first place on bars (9.25), beam (9.55) as well as floor (9.25). She fell just short of the clean sweep, finishing second on vault with a 9.35 on vault.