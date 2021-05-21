America’s Indian Restaurants Launch Global Effort to Raise Money for COVID-19 Relief

While many Americans are celebrating the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s decision to lift mask mandates, and more diners are returning to restaurants, there’s a lingering feeling of helplessness among Indian communities, who are inundated with headlines reporting massive death tolls overseas from COVID-19. So far, more than 291,000 have died on the subcontinent, and health experts fear that number is much higher because many victims in rural areas have not yet been accounted for. Still, the situation is becoming more and more dire as hospital beds and other necessary resources are in increasingly short supply. Currently, more than 1,000 doctors in India have already died because of the disease.