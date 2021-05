Folsom Field at Cullman Regional Airport has received a $3.4 million federal grant to help to reconstruct the runway and the runway lighting. “I’m pleased to announce that the Cullman Regional Airport will be receiving these funds," said Congressman Robert Aderholt. "The funds are being administered by the U.S. Department of Transportation as part of the Wendell H. Ford Aviation Investment and Reform Act for the 21st Century. As a member of Congress, and specifically a member of the House Appropriations Committee, I strongly believe in these types of investment in our infrastructure. Folsom Field has played a vital role in Cullman and Cullman County’s current economic boom. It has been used as a direct recruitment tool for companies deciding to locate to the area. This investment will ensure that success continues.”