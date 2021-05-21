newsbreak-logo
Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
Cover picture for the articleJensen Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

