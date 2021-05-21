Howard University Students Opens Vegan Bakery In Washington, D.C.
For many college students, the COVID-19 pandemic was a struggle to get through both personally and professionally. While things were certainly tough, Howard University's Chanice McClover-Lee used her time to start a business. McClover-Lee started her bakery imprint, Baked By Chance, by selling cookies and custom cakes at local food markets in South Florida. As her business continues to grow, McClover-Lee plans on taking Baked By Chance to Washington, D.C. The Howard University student plans on opening a location in the city's Brookland neighborhood.www.binnews.com