Washington, DC

Howard University Students Opens Vegan Bakery In Washington, D.C.

BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 1 day ago
For many college students, the COVID-19 pandemic was a struggle to get through both personally and professionally. While things were certainly tough, Howard University's Chanice McClover-Lee used her time to start a business. McClover-Lee started her bakery imprint, Baked By Chance, by selling cookies and custom cakes at local food markets in South Florida. As her business continues to grow, McClover-Lee plans on taking Baked By Chance to Washington, D.C. The Howard University student plans on opening a location in the city's Brookland neighborhood.

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

