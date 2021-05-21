Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Occidental Asset Management LLC
Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,589 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC's holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.