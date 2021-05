McCarthy Tire Service Co. Inc. has purchased the assets of Tire Sales LLC to bolster its service to off-the-road and industrial tire customers from Philadelphia to Baltimore. Tire Sales LLC is the tire division and an affiliate of The TSS Group LLC, which services quarry and aggregate mining plants. In the deal, which was finalized May 12, the products and service operations from Tire Sales will be merged into McCarthy's commercial locations in Levittown and Trainer, Pa. All five service team employees are joining McCarthy Tire Service.