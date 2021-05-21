newsbreak-logo
Telos (TLOS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $115,288.00

By Karen Miller
Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last seven days, Telos has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Telos coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular exchanges. Telos has a market capitalization of $37.56 million and approximately $115,288.00 worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

