Stocks

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

By Christopher Mengel
modernreaders.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEdmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Stocksmodernreaders.com

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 81.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 828,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,561,514 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $29,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.70.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.14.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $349,000 in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Other large investors have also...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will report $1.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the lowest is $1.50 billion. Tapestry posted sales of $714.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HC Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

HC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,723 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index comprises 7.7% of HC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. HC Advisors LLC owned 0.75% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $11,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Main Street Research LLC Raises Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,802 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $13,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,668 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 6,605 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $21,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Will Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the lowest is $1.61. Nasdaq posted earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Aviva (LON:AV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aviva to a hold rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 383 ($5.00) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 478 ($6.25) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 418.25 ($5.46).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) PT Raised to $57.00

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVNT. TheStreet raised Avient from...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Cut by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,228,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444,870 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.07% of Altria Group worth $62,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.