Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)
Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.www.modernreaders.com