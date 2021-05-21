newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Exactly How Helpless Is Europe?

By Stephen M. Walt
Foreign Policy
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the more durable beliefs in the foreign-policy communities on both sides of the Atlantic is that Europe cannot handle its own security problems and must therefore rely on the United States for protection. Although European leaders and defense experts have spoken of wanting greater strategic autonomy and occasionally suggested that it was time to take their fate into their own hands (as German Chancellor Angela Merkel put it in 2017), the belief that security in Europe ultimately depends on the United States dies hard.

foreignpolicy.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Europe#European Union#Gdp#Nato#Europeans#Eastern Europe#European Countries#Nato Europe#Russian#International Security#Red Army#Al Qaeda#European Elites#European Fears#Illiterate Afghans#European States#People#European Perceptions#Turkey#European Attention
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
PPP
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Hungary
Country
Germany
Country
China
Country
Iraq
Related
Public HealthWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19: how many remote workers are there in different parts of Europe?

Social distancing has accelerated the trend of remote working. Around 5% of Europeans regularly worked from home before COVID-19, that figure has now risen to around 12.3%. Finland now has the highest share of remote workers in the Europe, with 25.1% of workers regularly working from home. Luxembourg and Ireland...
MilitaryPosted by
Military Times

US, Russia hold parallel military drills in the Balkans

BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbia and Russia launched joint military exercises near Serbia’s capital Thursday as U.S.-led forces held massive drills in neighboring Balkan states in what appeared to be Moscow’s resolve to maintain influence in the European region torn by wars during the 1990s. The Serbian and Russian defense ministries...
PoliticsForeign Policy

How Europe Became Pro-Israel

Last week, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz made the unusual decision to fly the Israeli flag on official buildings in solidarity with the country facing Hamas rocket attacks on its cities. “I condemn, with the utmost firmness, the attacks against Israel from the Gaza Strip,” said the conservative chancellor. “Israel has the right to defend itself against these attacks.” Kurz is known to have court Israel in the last few years, most likely to deflect criticism for his alliance with the far-right Freedom Party of Austria. On Wednesday, the European Council agreed (minus Hungary) on a resolution calling for a cease-fire, but the Austrian chancellor isn’t an outlier among European leaders in expressing support for Israel.
PoliticsTribTown.com

Top US, Russia diplomats spar firmly but politely in Iceland

REYKJAVIK, Iceland — Top diplomats from the United States and Russia sparred politely in Iceland during their first face-to-face encounter, which came as ties between the nations have deteriorated sharply in recent months. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russia’s longtime Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke frankly but calmly...
PoliticsBarron's

Ukraine Says Lifting Nord Stream Sanctions Would Be Win For Russia

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that lifting US-imposed sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline would represent a victory for Russia. On Wednesday, the United States formally waived sanctions against Swiss-based Nord Stream 2 AG, the Russian-controlled builder of a major Russia-Germany gas pipeline. The move was aimed...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Poland says Nord Stream 2 sanctions waiver a threat to energy security

Poland said on Thursday that the waiver of U.S. sanctions on the company behind Russia's Nord Stream 2 was a threat to energy security in central and eastern Europe. The Biden administration waived sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG and its chief executive earlier this week as the U.S. seeks to rebuild ties with Germany, after relations deteriorated under Republican former President Donald Trump. read more.
PoliticsMetro International

Candidates to succeed Merkel clash on Nord Stream 2 pipeline

BERLIN (Reuters) – The conservative and Greens candidates to succeed German Chancellor Angela Merkel after September’s federal election clashed on Thursday on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia, and on whether Germany should host U.S nuclear weapons. In their first debate, focused on foreign and security policy, Armin...
ImmigrationPosted by
The New Humanitarian

How Denmark’s Syrian refugee residency move reflects shifting policies across Europe

Over the past year, Rasha Kayrout has spent her days taking care of elderly people in Copenhagen after losing her job in hospitality due to the pandemic. “I love them. They love me. It’s a wonderful job,” the 38-year-old Syrian refugee told The New Humanitarian, explaining that after six years living in Denmark with her two children, it makes her feel as if she is giving something back to the community.
MilitaryJanes

EU, NATO nations aim to carry military mobility to higher levels in Europe

National governments, the EU, and NATO are considering how to expand their individual and joint military mobility (MM) efforts across Europe during the next decade, with a broad emphasis on speeding up procedures for transit movement across national borders. “We want a well-functioning hub-and-spoke model in Europe where the spokes...
Public HealthPosted by
Newsweek

Only the U.S. Can Guarantee the Survival of the European Union

Covid-19 has caused tectonic disturbances that will inevitably affect the international order. The devastating pandemic has plunged the EU into the worst crisis since World War II, and urgent consolidation, reorganization, enormous effort and a joint response to the global catastrophe are needed to overcome it. The production and procurement of vaccines, on the one hand, and its distribution on the other, reflected the strength and influence of countries on the international stage, in a way that the United States, Britain, China and Russia proved to be the most important global actors while the EU remained mostly sidelined.
PoliticsNWI.com

Putin tells Red Square parade that Nazi ideas persist

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin marked the anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe with a speech warning that Nazi beliefs remain strong. Speaking to the annual military parade on Moscow's Red Square, Putin on Sunday decried “attempts to rewrite history, to justify traitors and criminals, on whose hands lies the blood of hundreds of thousands of peaceful people.”
Politicsworldcrunch.com

Why The UK Is Leading West's 'Propaganda War' Against Russia

MOSCOW — Seven years after Russia was expelled from the club of Western democracies, the U.K. is calling for another war with Moscow — an information war — creating collective mechanisms to contain the Kremlin's "propaganda and disinformation." A three-day meeting of the G7 foreign ministers will resume the work...
MilitaryAntiwar.com

NATO Consolidates European Union as Junior Military Partner

In the last two days the NATO homepage has reported on General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg and Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană separately addressing European Union officials on defense cooperation. That is, on the military integration of the two Brussels-based blocs. On the same day that the European Union’s twenty-seven defense...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Newsweek

The End of the European Illusion on China | Opinion

With about one third of 2021 in the books, the COVID-19 pandemic remains the dominant force shaping the geopolitical environment. But don't miss the quiet emergence of one of the year's most significant geopolitical trends: Europe is hardening in its determination to confront the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Even as...
Energy IndustryWashington Post

Why the World Worries About Russia’s Nord Stream Pipeline

A natural gas pipeline being built under the Baltic Sea from Russia to the German coast is shaking up geopolitics. Nord Stream 2, as it’s called, fuels worries in the U.S. and other countries that the Kremlin’s leverage over Europe and its energy market may increase once the pipeline is operational. The U.S. administration has admitted that stopping the gas link, which the project operator says is 95% complete, would be a long shot yet remains committed to opposing it.