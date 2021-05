1. Sunflowers: Visit HarvestMoon Fun Farm in Masaryktown, south of Brooksville, for a sunflower u-pick event on the weekends. You can pick flowers along their mazelike paths and also enjoy a petting farm, ball zone, hill slide, swings and tree house. There is a $10 minimum flower purchase per person over age 16 for the cash-only event, which runs through May 30. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. To make a reservation, see harvestmoonfunfarm.com. 15990 Stur St., Masaryktown.