Lil Nas X Partners With Ugg For New Pride Collection

iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 1 day ago
Ahead of Pride Month, Lil Nas X has partnered with UGG and the Pacific Pride Foundation for their #UGGPride Campaign. On Friday (May 21), the pop star was announced as the brand's new spokesperson for their "all-gender footwear, accessories & apparel in Pride-inspired colorways." Most notably, UGG released a limited-edition collection of their all-gender shoes, including their Disco Stripes Slide. For each purchase of the Slide, UGG plans on donating $25 up to $125,000 to GLAAD. "I felt like stepping into this new era of my life, of my career and I thought to myself, 'this is perfect,'" the star told Rolling Stone. "Like, a perfect collaboration, especially with Pride Month coming up. I never saw anything like this happening to me, not even a year ago." Click here to see the full line.

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

