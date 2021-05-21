newsbreak-logo
Sneaker Con makes its comeback first in Dallas

By Maria Halkias
Dallas News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTurns out the pandemic turned more people on to collectible sneakers. People who couldn’t get out and show off their pairs danced in them on TikTok or spent hours on Instagram checking out their friends’ finds. Now, as the economy opens up, sneaker enthusiasts can gather in person again. They’re...

Beauty & FashionSole Collector

'Utility' Air Jordan 12 Is Reportedly Releasing in August

Although Jordan Brand has already unveiled many Air Jordans it plans on releasing this summer, there are a few pairs that were left out of the initial preview. According to @zSneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 12 “Utility” pictured here will be joining the lineup. The account also provided a first look at the forthcoming release, which showcases a predominantly black color scheme with full-grain leather serving as the base of the upper and suede working its way onto the infrared-accented mudguard. Breaking up the look is the grey speckled outsole underneath.
Apparelsneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 1 KO “Storm Blue”

First teased via mock-up in early October 2020, the Air Jordan 1 KO “Storm Blue” has begun appearing in-hand ahead of an anticipated September release. Last seen in a similar “Sport Blue” style in 2014, the canvas Air Jordan further contributes to the popularity of Michael Jordan’s first signature shoe, which has exploded over the last 17 months. The toe box, mid-foot and bottom heel panels indulge in a “White” tone, while profile swooshes, ankle underlays and “Wings” insignias on the lateral ankle flap deliver stark “Black” contrast. Unlike the standard Jordan 1, which is set to launch in a “Storm Blue”-reminiscent take courtesy of Travis Scott and fragment design, spines feature a functional loop. Underfoot, midsoles opt for a tried-and-proven look, whereas tread boasts the pair’s titular tone.
Apparelhotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 4 "Shimmer" Drops In September: First Look

One of the best Jumpman silhouettes of all time is the Air Jordan 4. While Tinker Hatfield knocked it out of the park the first time around with the Air Jordan 4, there is no denying that he made some unique improvements on the Air Jordan 4. Since the shoe came out in 1989, it has been a favorite amongst all of the fans out there and as a result, it has also been given a ton of great new colorways. In 2021, the Jordan 4 will be filled with dope new offerings and there will also be some women's exclusives.
Beauty & Fashionhotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 1 Low "Shattered Backboard" Coming Soon: First Look

During the early going of Michael Jordan's basketball career, he got to play a charity game in Italy, where he ended up shattering the backboard with a huge dunk. This play was immortalized due to the fact that a chunk of a glass ended up getting stuck in MJs shoe. Not to mention, he was wearing an orange and black jersey at the time, which ended up being the basis for the "Shattered Backboard" colorway which has been so popular on the Air Jordan 1 over the years.
Aerospace & Defensenicekicks.com

The Nike Air Force 1 Shadow “Cashmere” Gets Lined Up For A Release

Nike is set to drop a vibrant Air Force 1 Shadow dressed in a colorful “Cashmere” outfit. Forgoing its usual white construction, this Nike Air Force 1 Shadow “Cashmere” sports pastel pink, yellow, green, and purple throughout its “Cashmere Pale Coral” base. In terms of construction, the silhouette features a mix of smooth and tumbled leather, while suede and rubber are used for the double layers and sole.
Apparelsneakernews.com

Twelve Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines from May 1st to May 7th

With the first full week of May out of the way, some of the biggest players in the sneaker space confirmed previously-seen releases. For as much as it innovates, NIKE, Inc. is never shy about revisiting its archives to unearth classics. On this front, the Swoosh has revealed plans to reissue the Nike Air Max Plus “Olympic” from 2000. The Nike Huarache has also emerged in original colorways throughout the first five months of 2021 as part of its 30th anniversary celebration. Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design, however, has also indulged in retro styles that wouldn’t cause suspicion if placed on a retailer’s running shoe shelf in the early 1990s. Although it’s scheduled to release in some previously-seen arrangements, the Nike Dunk Low took the last seven days to show off new designs. Among them, pairs inspired by the South Korean flag and giraffes.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Sneaker Designer Mache to Launch First NFTs on Infinite by Suku

Dan Gamache, the artist and sneaker designer better known as Mache, on Wednesday will launch his first NFT exclusively on Infinite NFT Marketplace by Suku. The design is a digital version of his original Mache Runner sneaker in the “Badlands” colorway inspired by the Badlands National Park in South Dakota. The physical sneaker was released for preorder on May 14 for 72 hours.
Apparelsneakernews.com

Another Nike Dunk Low SE In “Multi-Camo” Is Coming Soon

Thanks wholly in part to its overwhelming popularity, the Nike Dunk Low continues to appear in new colorways seemingly every day. The latest, nicknamed “Multi-Camo,” proposes a far more interesting interpretation replete with numerous patterns. The base, however, grounds in white neutrals, all — from the toe cap to the...
Apparelhotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 1 KO "Chicago" Offers Unique Opportunity For Collectors

Jumpman has a ton of great shoes coming out this year and at times, it can be hard to keep track of all of the releases. It's easy to miss out on a shoe you really want, but thankfully, eBay has you covered. For those who might be concerned about where the shoes are coming from, eBay has its very own Authenticity Guarantee which ensures all eligible sneakers are thoroughly inspected by third-party authenticators at Sneaker Con. They authenticate every shoe before it's shipped out to the buyers. If you are a seller, eBay makes things especially easy thanks to their policy that sees no seller fees on shoes over $100 USD.
Apparelhotnewhiphop.com

Nike Dunk Low "Barely Green" Officially Unveiled: Photos

With the Nike Dunk Low going through a massive resurgence, Nike has decided to come through with a ton of great new colorways of the infamous silhouette. The Nike Dunk High has also been through a similar renaissance of sorts, and sneakerheads are loving it. There is a lot of nostalgia associated with the Dunk Low, and by creating new colorways, Nike is able to capitalize on said nostalgia.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Valentino Debuts Its "One Stud" Calfskin Sneaker

Valentino has just released its newest sneaker the One Stud in calfskin. As the name suggests, rather than see its customary ornamentation of Maxi studs, as seen in the signature Garavani Roman Stud family, this sneaker features a single stud at the lateral in a semi-matte finish. Available in the...
Apparelmodern-notoriety.com

Women’s Air Jordan 5 “Bluebird” Slated for October

With the all-red Air Jordan 5 “Raging Bull” making its return earlier this year, Jordan Brand is set to release an all-blue Air Jordan 5 “Bluebird” for women this fall. This Air Jordan 5 comes dressed in a Photo Blue, Football Grey, Metallic Silver, and White color scheme. It will...
Apparelnicekicks.com

Nice Picks: This Week’s Top Sneaker Releases

Style #: DH7650-600 Daniel Kim’s Stingwater brand is providing their input on this upcoming “Magic Mushroom” SB Dunk Low, creating a spontaneous colorway worthy of attention. Red leathers highlight the upper, with a mushroom-like pattern proceeding above. A crumbling “stingwater” branding is seen above the mini-Swoosh, while an icy sole caps off the design. With SBs being one of the hottest silhouettes this year, look for this fun collaborative offering to sell quick.
ApparelSneaker Freaker

Fast Footwear: The Best Motorsport Sneaker Colabs

Across the many laps around the sun, there’s been countless sneakers inspired by motorsports. We’ve had some seriously iconic designs with automotive-themed aesthetics, such as the Air Jordan 14 and recent SB Dunk colourways, while there’s also been a few that failed to reach top speed – the TT-inspired adidas Kobe 2 comes to mind.
Apparelsneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Starfish”

First seen via mock-up in mid-October 2020, an orange Air Jordan 1 Low OG has recently surfaced in unofficial, in-hand imagery ahead of its anticipated August release. Crafted out of leather, the forthcoming pair resembles 2016’s “Reverse Shattered Backboard” retro, as “White” sets the stage for vibrant “Starfish” overlays. Profile swooshes deliver stark “Black” contrast, as does the “Wings” insignia on the heel, which appears in its original 1985-placement. Sole units further partake in the low-top Jordan 1‘s summer-ready palette, while being reminiscent of equally-statement-making Nike Dunk Low tooling. Together, each component marks the “remastered” return of Michael Jordan’s first signature sneaker’s inaugural lifestyle option.