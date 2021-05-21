Sneaker Con makes its comeback first in Dallas

With the first full week of May out of the way, some of the biggest players in the sneaker space confirmed previously-seen releases. For as much as it innovates, NIKE, Inc. is never shy about revisiting its archives to unearth classics. On this front, the Swoosh has revealed plans to reissue the Nike Air Max Plus “Olympic” from 2000. The Nike Huarache has also emerged in original colorways throughout the first five months of 2021 as part of its 30th anniversary celebration. Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design, however, has also indulged in retro styles that wouldn’t cause suspicion if placed on a retailer’s running shoe shelf in the early 1990s. Although it’s scheduled to release in some previously-seen arrangements, the Nike Dunk Low took the last seven days to show off new designs. Among them, pairs inspired by the South Korean flag and giraffes.