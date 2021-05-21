newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

William Fredrick Paxton Jr.

Posted by 
Mahoning Matters
Mahoning Matters
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

WARREN — William Fredrick Paxton, Jr., 59, passed away May 8. He was born Feb. 9, 1962 in Bay Village. Bill is survived by his wife, Lisa Paxton; daughters Stephanie Paxton and Katey Oakes; and his extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, William R. Paxton and...

www.mahoningmatters.com
Mahoning Matters

Mahoning Matters

Youngstown, OH
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mahoning Matters is a civic-minded community news source for the city of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. We were founded in October 2019 with the mission to tell the stories that matter in Mahoning County and empower citizens to engage in their community with a focus on solutions.

 http://mahoningmatters.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#Bay Village#Flowers#Arrangements#Memory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Obituariestimeshudsonvalley.com

William C. Haskin, Jr.,

William C. Haskin, Jr., of New Windsor, and a lifelong area resident, entered into rest on Thursday, May 6, 2021. He was 79. Son of the late William C. Haskins, Sr., and Margaret (McCullough) Haskins, he was born February 5, 1942 in Cornwall, NY. “Bill” as he was known to...
Lost Creek, WVWDTV

William Wayne Wright

William Wayne Wright, 75, of Lost Creek, passed away in the comfort of his home and surrounded by loving family on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. He was born in Belington on November 10, 1945, a son of the late Harry and Ada Kimble Wright. On April 15, 1972, William married Joan Cecilia Wright and together they shared 45 years before her passing on May 22, 2017. In addition to his parents and wife, William was preceded in death by three siblings: Roger Wright, Rosella Glaspell, and Helen Sandy. William is survived by three children: Carrie Ann Forcucci of Lost Creek, Aaron Wayne Wright and wife, Richelle, of Clarksburg, and Jeremy Levi Wright and wife, Erica, of Lost Creek; ten grandchildren: Cecilia Nicole Headley and husband, Levi, Cody Lee Simms and fiancé, Laura Grose, Chance William Simms, Austin David Williams, Audriana Jolea Wright, Ariel Joanna Wright, Anthony Wayne Wright, Levi Scott Wright, Adalee Brooke Wright, and Jeryn Layne Wright; three great-grandchildren: Maddox Blaine Headley, Kyson Ozias Headley, and Bentley Jackson Simms; two brothers: Richard Wright of Tennessee, and Robert “Bingo” Wright of Clarksburg; and several nieces and nephews. After graduating from Victory High School, William served his country proudly with the United States Army from 1964-1970. Upon discharge, he began his own lawn care service and had many clients including a contract with Social Security Administration for over 15 years. William also worked a variety of jobs over the years including at Ash’s Sunoco, Southern States, and Keller’s Exxon. He was a member of McWhorter United Methodist Church and loved spending time outdoors. Some of the activities he enjoyed were hunting, farming, riding in his truck, gardening, holding babies, and digging ramps. William was a hardworking man who was loved dearly and widely respected by many. He will be missed by all who knew him. Due to the Statewide COVID-19 Restrictions, masks are Required indoors. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at McWhorter United Methodist Church located at 34 Harley Dr. in Lost Creek from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021. Funeral Services will begin at 12 p.m. with Pastor Jackie Chambers. Full military honors will be accorded by the United States Army and Lewis County Honor guard. Following services William’s request for Cremation will be honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, appreciate the service of William Wayne Wright and are honored and privileged to serve his family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
Sumter, SCItem

MARY S. WILLIAMS

Mary S. "Annie Mae" Williams, 75, widow of Martin Williams, was born on Jan. 2, 1946, in Sumter County, a daughter of the late Dawson and Virginia Canty Sinkler. She departed this life on Friday, April 30, 2021, at Prisma Health Baptist Hospital in Columbia. Public viewing will be held...
Picayune, MSPicayune Item

Robert Vance

And God shall wipe away all tears form their eyes;….. Revelation 21:4 KJV. On May 7, 2021, the rough waters that followed Robert Michael “Mike” Vance calmed on a beautiful day. His family is at peace knowing he walks freely without pain. He is gone from our lives, but we...
Chester, VAeasternshorepost.com

Javonta D. Davis

Mr. Javonta D. Davis, of Chester, Va., formerly of the Shore, was called home to eternal rest Sunday, May 2, 2021, at VCU Health in Richmond. Born in Nassawadox, Javonta was the beloved son of Christopher Davis and Tonieko and Paul McCray Jr. He was affectionately known as “Chip” by his family and friends. Upon graduation, he pursued a career in the U.S. Air Force, but was unable to fulfill this duty due to his illness. When his health improved, he gained employment at Jiffy Lube in Midlothian, Va.
TV ShowsPosted by
TheWrap

Johnny Crawford, ‘The Rifleman’ Child Star and Mouseketeer, Dies at 75

Johnny Crawford, a child star known for the Western show “The Rifleman” and who starred as one of the original “Mickey Mouse Club” Mouseketeers, has died. He was 75. Crawford died on Thursday evening after suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease and from recently contracting COVID-19 followed by pneumonia. He died with his wife Charlotte by his side in a small nursing facility care home. His death was announced on his website.
Economydwmmag.com

Winchester Industries Co-Founder Robert J. Weis Dies at 81

Robert (Bob) Weis, acting CEO of Winchester Industries, passed away on April 12, 2021. Bob and his business partner, acting vice president, George Yuhasz, built an exclusive triple pane replacement window and door program over the past 38 years. Weis leaves behind a legacy to whom friends, family, Winchester employees and business associates owe much, both personally and professionally.
Lewisport, KYhancockclarion.com

Mary Small Hughes

Mary Small Hughes, 90, of Lewisport, passed away peacefully at her home on May 16, 2021. Mary was born and raised in Owensboro on January 28, 1931 to parents Jerry and Lena Small. She was Valedictorian of her Daviess County High School Class of 1949 and went on to attend Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, where she graduated with honors in 1953 earning a Masters Degree in English.
Bucyrus, OHDaily Chief-Union

Ruth Irene Miller

BUCYRUS — Ruth Irene Miller, 99, of Bucyrus, passed peacefully Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Her family will celebrate her life privately and she will be laid to rest in Oakwood Cemetery. Donations may be made payable to Bucyrus UMC and will be accepted through Wise Funeral Service. Memories are encouraged...
Religionscttx.com

News from Paxton Methodist, May 16

- Grace and peace from our friend and brother Jesus. May 16 was the 7th Sunday of Easter, as well as Ascension Sunday. In bygone days Christians would go to their places of worship last Thursday to celebrate the Day of Ascension, when Jesus left his friends behind. Last week I had no article in the paper and no weekly newsletter because my four-legged friend Sam and I went to Dallas right after church. I had a really nice visit with my daughter, son, future daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, and brother.
Waveland, MSSea Coast Echo

Eldridge Lewis

On March 12, 2021, Eldridge Lewis passed away peacefully at the age of 99. He had been married for 60 years to Margaret (deceased), who together raised six children: Mark Lewis (Alida), Joellyn McCrory (Michael), Scott Lewis (deceased), Mary Barbara Witter (Michael), Peter Lewis (Margaret), and Sheila Hagin. He was the proud great grandfather of eight, and the proud grandfather of nine: Michael McCrory (Jessica), Lindsay Monti (Christopher), Thomas Witter, Mark Witter (Melissa), Anna Lewis, Daniel Lewis, Emily Weems (Kelly), Zachary Hagin, and Matthew Hagin.
EntertainmentThe Guardian

David Holman obituary

My friend the playwright David Holman, who has died aged 79, was a major figure in the theatre in education movement. He wrote more than 60 plays for children and young people, making an impact on generations of young people worldwide. David was born in north London to Betty (nee...
ObituariesThe Guardian

John Ferguson obituary

As an established heraldic artist both in the UK and abroad, my friend and colleague John Ferguson, who has died aged 96, produced exquisitely fine heraldic artwork for private clients, corporate bodies, civic authorities and international companies for more than 60 years. John was born in Wimbledon, south London, to...
ObituariesThe Guardian

Maggie Perkins obituary

My mother, Maggie Perkins, who has died aged 92, worked as a continuity and script editor on hundreds of episodes of classic British TV series in the 1960s and 1970s, including The Avengers, The Saint, Randall & Hopkirk (Deceased) and The Professionals. She was born in Barnet, Hertfordshire, one of...
Kenton, OHKenton Times

Jack Lee Stauffer

A graveside service for Jack Lee Stauffer will begin at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 17, 2021 at Grove Cemetery in Kenton by Rev. Jonathon Hanover. Military rites will be performed by Amvets Post 1994. Masks should be worn and Covid-19 protocols should be followed at all services. He died...
Eau Claire, MIWSJM

Michael Dean Voit

Michael Dean Voit, 68, of Eau Claire, died Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Spectrum Health Lakeland in St. Joseph. Funeral services will be at Bowerman Funeral Home, Eau Claire, with visitation 11 a.m – 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, and funeral following at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Caldwell Cemetery, Eau Claire. Messages may be left online at www.bowermanfuneral.com.
Niles, MIWSJM

Emma Jean Schrumpf

Emma J. Schrumpf, 97, faithful servant passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Brentwood of Niles. Services to honor Emma will take place May 15, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home at noon with a time of visitation beginning an hour prior. She will be laid to rest next to...
Melvin, KYq95fm.net

Liza Ann Collins Johnson

Liza Ann Collins Johnson 90 years of age, widow of Melvin Johnson went peacefully home on May 20, 2021 she left behind her loving children, Georgia Ann Johnson Cantrell and Jerry Wayne (Sherlene) Johnson of Winchester, KY. Liza Ann was born on Oct. 12, 1930 to the late Felix and...
Creston, IAmtayrnews.com

MARIE JEAN BURMEISTER

Marie Jean Burmeister was born March 25, 1946 in Creston, IA to her parents Marion and Ruth Euritt of Mount Ayr where Marie grew up and ultimately spent most of her life. Marie attended school and graduated from Mount Ayr along with her close friends, Camille, Marie, Joen, Martha and Suzie, along with her sister, Marla Kay. This tight-knit group remained close for well over 60 years, attending many school and community functions together with their own kids. Camille, Joen, Marie (Still) and their families enjoyed over 45 years of New Year’s Eve celebrations with Marie and Phil.
Howard, OHMount Vernon News

Magaret Patricia Ditmars

HOWARD – Pat Ditmars, 77, of Howard, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 16, after fighting bravely against cancer. The first child of Jack and Georgie Burn, Pat grew up in Montreal and graduated from Ontario Bible College. She was fluent in French and had a call to missions. She worked in Africa over a period of ten years during the ’70s. She helped translate the New Testament into Gourma, one of the native languages of Burkina Faso. In Niger, she hosted Bible studies for women and worked in the mission office.