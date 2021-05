Amanda Kloots is getting a sweet pre-Mother's Day surprise!. In a clip from The Talk's special Mother's Day episode, shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the co-hosts excitedly introduce Kloots' son, Elvis, who turns 2 years old next month, for his television debut. The toddler got all dressed up in a little white suit for the occasion, walking out to the song "Live Your Life," by Kloot's late husband, Nick Cordero. The baby boy also delivered a bouquet of flowers to his mom before joining her at her chair.