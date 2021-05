After its past success with fragrances, fashion retailer Zara will launch its first beauty line covering everything from face to nails — over 130 colors. Unlike other fast fashion brands adding to the cosmetics market, such as Topshop and H&M, Zara’s beauty line offers an expansive selection for eyes, lips, face, and nails, all with refills. Set to be a “new breeze into the concept of beauty that respects individuality,” the brand embraces sustainable beauty with inclusivity. “Zara has always reached such a diverse audience, and I wanted to bring that same big vision to beauty with a collection that is clean, refillable, and accessible to all,” said Diane Kendal, a renowned British makeup artist and the creative director of Zara Beauty.