On Monday, the Supreme Court issued a decision holding that police may not seize guns from a person’s home without a valid warrant or proof that there is an emergency. Justice Clarence Thomas’s decision is a masterpiece of clarity and brevity, as well as a much-deserved scolding to a careless and cavalier First Circuit court. In addition, the legal principle was so obvious that the Court reached its decision unanimously. Monday was a good day for constitutional principles and the rule of law in America.