Presidential Election

White House says 'every entity' of Biden's campaign promises on healthcare will not be in budget

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday not “every entity” of President Joe Biden’s campaign promises on health care will be in the budget, which the White House plans to release next week.

“What it will outline is how we are proposing to pay for a range of the proposals the president has put forward ... but every entity may not be reflected in this budget,” she said.

