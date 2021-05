You can bet on it — a mere pandemic was never going to slow Dr Barbara Sturm down. In quick succession, the renowned aesthetic doctor has launched her much-anticipated physical retail and therapy presence with a string of Boutique & Spa openings including Los Angeles (November 2020) and London (April 2021). May 13 marks the launch of the newest addition to Dr Barbara Sturm’s expanding list of international Boutique & Spas. Located in the trendy Design District in Miami, right in front of the iconic Fly’s Eye Dome installation by R. Buckminster Fuller, the design of the new site continues with the brand’s clean aesthetics and modern architectural components, but in a surprising move, incorporates bright colors and tropical elements for the first time.