How Effective Are Card Buffs in Hearthstone?

By yellorambo
hearthstonetopdecks.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTen days in, the supposedly spicy patch hasn’t brought along a whole lot of changes in the Standard metagame, and it’s the ultimate irony that the age-old buffs to Libram cards are a big part of Paladin’s continued domination in the current environment. So how do Team 5’s buffing efforts stack up to scrutiny and what changed since the days when they were adamantly against them? The game is no longer the same, and neither are their attitudes to design.

