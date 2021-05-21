How Effective Are Card Buffs in Hearthstone?

Much like a lot of other teammates, in order to recruit Wrex to your squad, you need to finish a specific mission in Mass Effect Legendary Edition. The only difference with Wrex, compared to other squad mates, is that he is actually missable and if you don’t complete his unique quest in time, you won’t be able to do so for the rest of your playthrough. As one of the most liked characters in the Mass Effect Universe, it would be a shame to not actually have him around, so check out below to see how you can invite him to Normandy with the rest of your crew.