Motorcycle Microphone Company Introduces Ultimate Winter Sports Communicator

By Francis Xavier
Unofficial Networks
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSay what you will but I would definitely 100% get a kick out of hearing a squelch and telling my buddy “runways clear for liftoff” after scoping a landing zone below a cliff. Introducing the Cardo Packtalk Ski by Bluetooth motorcycle communications world leader Cardo Systems. Branded as “The Ultimate Winter Sports Communicator” the earpiece/microphone attaches to any ski helmet and allows for up to 15 different people to keep in communication on the mountain with a range of 1km between users. You can also use it stream music and there’s some pretty cool phone integration features as well. Units go for $199.00 but making up call names for your ski crew is priceless….I call Maverick, you can be Goose. MORE INFO HERE.

unofficialnetworks.com
