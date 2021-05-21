Motorcycle Microphone Company Introduces Ultimate Winter Sports Communicator

Asking a triathlete what the most important piece of gear will get you a very different answer depending on when you pose the question. Ask a veteran racer what’s most important right before their 10th Ironman and they might say the bike or maybe nutrition. Ask them afterward, as they hobble like a bowlegged cowboy out of the finish area, and that cowpoke might be whistling a different tune. Still the bike? Still nutrition? What if you could call them on the phone in the middle of that first post-race shower—what piece of gear would they say is most important then? Maybe they’d ask you a question right back (between cringey yelps as the water runs down south): What are the best triathlon shorts for racing? Also, why are you calling me in the middle of a shower?