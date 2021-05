A girl, 4, is in critical condition after nearly drowning in a residential pool in Pembroke Pines, police said Monday evening. The girl’s family visited a home at 18579 NW 18th Street to potentially find a new place for a dog around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, when she wandered away from the adults unnoticed. Police said several people began looking for her before they realized she was gone and found her in the pool. An 8-year-old boy jumped into the pool to save her, according to police.