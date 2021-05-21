Casey Anthony Juror Speaks out 10 Years Later About 'Haunting' Decision to Acquit

For Laci Peterson's family, justice was served when her husband Scott Peterson was convicted of murdering her and their unborn son and given the death penalty. But the case has never closed for those fighting to get Scott off the hook for good. The California Supreme Court overturned the death sentence last summer, determining that the trial judge erred in dismissing prospective jurors who said they opposed capital punishment without allowing further questioning to find out if they'd be willing to impose it or not. Moreover, the justices ordered another hearing to be held in San Mateo Superior Court to review Scott's conviction to investigate possible...