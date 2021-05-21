newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Casey Anthony Juror Speaks out 10 Years Later About 'Haunting' Decision to Acquit

By Anna Rumer
Popculture
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTen years after 12 men and women returned a shocking verdict in the Casey Anthony trial, one of the jurors says the decision to acquit the mother of 2-year-old Caylee Anthony on charges of murdering the toddler still "haunts" him to this year in a new interview with PEOPLE. The high-profile trial had the jurors sequestered, sitting through 33 days of testimony and seeing more than 400 pieces of evidence, and the experience is one that sticks with the man to this day.

popculture.com
View All 15 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Juror#Trial Court#Defense Attorney#Child Abuse#2 Year Old Caylee Anthony#Testimony#Aggravated Manslaughter#Toddler#Haunts#Men#Police#Face#Lead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Violent Crimesimdb.com

Why the Laci Peterson Murder Case Has Been Unable to Rest Despite Scott Peterson's Conviction

For Laci Peterson's family, justice was served when her husband Scott Peterson was convicted of murdering her and their unborn son and given the death penalty. But the case has never closed for those fighting to get Scott off the hook for good. The California Supreme Court overturned the death sentence last summer, determining that the trial judge erred in dismissing prospective jurors who said they opposed capital punishment without allowing further questioning to find out if they'd be willing to impose it or not. Moreover, the justices ordered another hearing to be held in San Mateo Superior Court to review Scott's conviction to investigate possible...
Violent CrimesPosted by
Amomama

George Anthony Tried to Take His Life and Wrote a 5-Page Note — Who Are Casey Anthony's Parents?

George Anthony, Casey Anthony’s father, has been through a lot ever since his daughter was accused of murdering her toddler, Caylee. He even tried to take his own life. In July 2008, Casey’s mother, Cindy, alerted authorities that her two-year-old granddaughter, Caylee, was missing. After months of investigation, a utility worker found Caylee’s body less than a mile from the Anthonys' home.
Posted by
Josie Klakström

New Jersey Cold Case Has Finally Been Solved

‘Beth Doe’ finally has a name and now there's someone in custody. Evelyn Colon via Pennsylvania State Policehttps://www.media.pa.gov/Pages/PA-State-Police.aspx. The body that had been known as ‘Beth Doe’ was finally identified by familial DNA, over four decades after her murder. Evelyn Colon was just fifteen when she went missing in December 1976 from her home in Jersey City, New Jersey, and she was nine months pregnant with her first child.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Mail

Death sentence is overturned for mom who murdered her four young daughters in a 1998 house fire after California SCOTUS rules original judge had been 'threatening and disparaging'

A woman convicted of murdering her four young daughters in a house fire more than two decades ago has had her death sentence reversed by the California Supreme Court. The court overturned Sandi Nieves' death sentence on Monday, citing 'misconduct' by the trial court, but upheld the 57-year-old's conviction for the 1998 murders.
Violent CrimesPosted by
Daily Mail

Death row reporter who spent 12 years witnessing 280 men die reveals some inmates looked FORWARD to their execution because they 'saw it as a release'

A former death row reporter who spent 12 years witnessing nearly 300 men die has revealed some inmates actually look forward to their execution because they see it as a 'release'. Michelle Lyons started out as a reporter at the Huntsville Item in America's death penalty capital, Texas, before becoming...
Violent CrimesThe Guardian

Ghislaine Maxwell: lawyers release photo showing bruised face

Lawyers for Ghislaine Maxwell have released a photograph of the British socialite, who is in a US prison facing sex trafficking charges, showing her with a bruised face. Maxwell, 59, who is accused of procuring underage girls for the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein to abuse, has been in jail since last year while awaiting trial. She denies the allegations. Since her arrest last summer, she has only been seen in court sketches during hearings.
Violent CrimesPosted by
Daily Mail

Couple are cleared of newborn's death after 12 years in jail because of 'gross misstatement' by prosecutor after defense insisted baby's fatal head injuries happened naturally

A soldier couple who spent more than 12 years in jail for murdering their newborn daughter have been freed over blunders by the prosecutor and their defense lawyers. Ashley Debelbot, 37, and her spouse Albert, 35, had the case against them formally dismissed on Tuesday after a prosecutor declined to retry them over the May 2008 death of their two day-old daughter McKenzy.
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Intercept

Fate Winslow, Freed in December From a One-Time Life Sentence for Pot, Has Been Murdered

Faith Canada was 10 years old when her father, Fate Winslow, was locked up on charges related to a $5 pot deal. Now 22, she wouldn’t get to see him as a free man until this past December, when a change in Louisiana drug laws led to his release. He had spent the past four months acclimating to his newfound freedom. Last week, she called her father’s cellphone to confirm plans they had made for Thursday, but he didn’t pick up.
MinoritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

George Floyd prosecutor says he felt BAD for killer cop Derek Chauvin 'because he's a human being', says black man's murder WASN'T racist hate crime and calls on judge NOT to impose heavy sentence

The lead prosecutor in the Derek Chauvin trial says he felt bad for the police officer as the guilty verdicts in the George Floyd murder trial were delivered. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison told 60 Minutes host Scott Pelley his initial reaction upon hearing the guilty verdict was 'gratitude, humility', followed by sympathy for the defendant.
Virginia StatePosted by
WGAU

‘You’ve lost some humanity’: 3 Virginia men who tortured goats sentenced to prison

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Three Virginia men, who tortured and killed two goats last year, were sentenced to at least three years in prison on Tuesday. Andrew J. Haefele, 37, and Donald Ray Compton Jr., 35, both of Spotsylvania, and Charles E. McKinney, 35, of Maurertown, received the sentences in connection with a June 18, 2020, incident, The Free Lance-Star of Fredericksburg reported. The goats were struck with a spiked mace -- a medieval weapon -- attacked by dogs, and had their throats slit, the newspaper reported.
Violent CrimesBBC

He's spent almost 20 years in prison for murder - but could new evidence give Omar an alibi?

From the moment he was arrested in August 2002 in connection with a young woman’s murder, Omar Benguit has protested his innocence. At first glance, the case against him looked cut and dried. A large number of witnesses testified against him. Omar was a drug addict with 60 criminal convictions, including one for stabbing another man. At his trial, the main prosecution witness told the jury she’d driven him, covered in blood, to a crack house, after the murder of South Korean student Jong-Ok Shin, known as Oki. Omar was said to have stabbed her as she walked home alone on a Bournemouth street, after she refused to come to a party with him.