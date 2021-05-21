Casey Anthony Juror Speaks out 10 Years Later About 'Haunting' Decision to Acquit
Ten years after 12 men and women returned a shocking verdict in the Casey Anthony trial, one of the jurors says the decision to acquit the mother of 2-year-old Caylee Anthony on charges of murdering the toddler still "haunts" him to this year in a new interview with PEOPLE. The high-profile trial had the jurors sequestered, sitting through 33 days of testimony and seeing more than 400 pieces of evidence, and the experience is one that sticks with the man to this day.popculture.com