Russell Wilson drama is 'old news' to Seahawks, Pete Carroll says
The Russell Wilson drama in Seattle is buried, and Pete Carroll will tell you so until he's blue in the face. The collective football universe has spent many hours and days discussing the Wilson situation, including rumblings of a potential trade to destinations like Chicago, before it ultimately simmered and slithered into the ether before the start of the 2021 draft. In comparison to the current Aaron Rodgers drama in Green Bay, it was rather mild, even if it did include a franchise quarterback and prominent NFL star.www.nfl.com