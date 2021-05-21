Russell Wilson drama is 'old news' to Seahawks, Pete Carroll says

During a typical NFL Draft, Seahawks general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll don't speak with the media until the conclusion of the seventh and final round. But there was nothing typical about this year's draft for Schneider, Carroll, and the rest of Seattle's scouting and personnel departments. In part due to the inability for scouts to travel to games and the cancellation of the 2021 combine resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the team "opted out" of the draft by dealing four picks in three separate trades to acquire safety Jamal Adams, defensive end Carlos Dunlap, and guard Gabe Jackson.