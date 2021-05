CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Exciting news at the Cincinnati Zoo!. A black & white colobus monkey was born on Tuesday night to proud parents Anza and Tiberius. This is their 4th baby. Colobus babies are born snowy white with pink faces and blue eyes, which makes it easy for the mothers and families to see them in their native dense African rainforest canopies. However, they quickly turn to the full adult coloration by around six months.