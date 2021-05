Whether you're a mocktail mixer who only sips inside with the AC blasting or a wine enthusiast who pairs every bottle with an al-fresco breeze, the need for reliable drinking glasses to cup your favorite beverages isn't exclusive. Since the most coveted containers seamlessly blur the lines between fine art and functionality nowadays, the glassware market is overflowing with options that are as stunning as they are useful. Stumped on where to start your search? Scroll down and discover the best drinking glasses for any summer sipping occasion — we've broken out each cluster of cups into their respective top-searched categories of the best unbreakable, unique, insulated, vintage, colorful, and sets that are more than worthy of a few cheers.