newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Just a Bunch of Photos of Early-Aughts Reality TV Stars on the Red Carpet

By Alex Aronson
Cosmopolitan
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's a fact (it's not, don't look it up—just go with it): reality TV was born in the early-aughts. It's easy to forget that reality television as we know it hasn't actually been around as long as basically every other TV genre because there are so! many! great! reality shows! out there right now. From reality competition shows like American Idol and The Voice, to fly-on-the-wall programs like The Real Housewives or Keeping Up With the Kardashians, we are *blessed*. Don't even get me started on The Bachelor/ette.

www.cosmopolitan.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Nicole Richie
Person
Jessica Simpson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Reality Television#Aughts#Tv Reality Shows#Red Carpet#Reality Tv#American Idol#Dash#Hills#Voice#The Real Housewives#Bffs#Reality Competition#Tabloids#Tbh#Absolute 2000s Gold#History
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Variety

Laverne Cox Named Red Carpet Host of ‘Live From E!’

Laverne Cox has been tapped as the new face of the red carpet for E!. The NBCUniversal-owned cabler has tapped the “Orange Is the New Black” star to serve as host of the “Live From E!” franchise for the cabler that is known for its extensive coverage of the preamble to awards shows and festivals. Cox will begin her on-air role early next year with the 2022 award season. She will also host a series of celebrity interview specials for the cabler.
CelebritiesJezebel

Giuliana Rancic Has Ended Her Red Carpet Reign—Only to Begin Anew at NBC

For almost my entire life, Giuliana Rancic has been standing on a red carpet or red carpet-adjacent platform in a sparkling gown with the E! logo behind her, asking celebrities inane questions about their clothes, jewelry, and dates. Last week she released her death grip over the field of red carpet coverage and announced she was leaving E! after 20 long years. However, according to Page Six, Rancic won’t be going that far.
CelebritiesTVLine

Giuliana Rancic Exits E!'s Red Carpet Coverage After Two Decades

E!’s Giuliana Rancic is stepping away from the network’s Live From The Red Carpet after 18 years as host. Rancic announced her departure in an Instagram post Friday, writing, “I have decided to step out of my red carpet heels into a new pair of shoes… To my E! family, thank you for allowing me to make my red carpet dreams come true for the past two decades. It has truly been a highlight of my career and life.”
CelebritiesPopculture

'Orange Is the New Black' Star to Replace E!'s Longtime Red Carpet Host

Laverne Cox is trading her prison uniform for glamorous gowns. The Orange Is the New Black actress announced Monday that she would be replacing Giuliana Rancic as the new host of the E!'s Live from the Red Carpet after two decades of Rancic's red carpet coverage. "I’m so excited and deeply humbled to be hosting E!’s iconic red-carpet coverage," Cox told Entertainment Weekly in a statement of her new opportunity.
TV Showsfemalefirst.co.uk

Joel Edgerton wants to 'detonate' reality TV shows

Joel Edgerton has slammed the modern obsession with reality television and wishes he could "detonate" programmes such as 'Married at First Sight'. Joel Edgerton has slammed the obsession with reality television. The 46-year-old actor admits that he wishes he could "detonate" shows such as 'Married at First Sight' and questioned...
TV & VideosMetalSucks

Report: The Osbournes Reality TV Show May Return

Following Sharon Osbourne’s recent unceremonious exit from The Talk, sources are reporting that Ozzy’s wife and manager is receiving numerous offers to revive the wildly popular early ’00s reality TV show The Osbournes and that she is open to bringing it back. In March, CBS fired Osbourne in the wake...
CelebritiesNY Daily News

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: Red Carpet

See the stars walk the red carpet at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards at the Hollywood Palladium on May 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, Calif. Chase Stokes, Rudy Pankow, Jonathan Daviss, Madelyn Cline, and Madison Bailey.
Beauty & FashionTalking With Tami

Red Carpet Photos: “CRUELLA” WORLD PREMIERE

Happy Hump Day. Stars Emma Stone and Kirby Howell-Baptiste and director Craig Gillespie were among the “Cruella” talent attending the screening at Hollywood’s El Capitan Theater. The event was sponsored by M∙A∙C Cosmetics and presented in Dolby Vision and Atmos. Experience the film in theaters beginning Friday, May 28; it...
TV ShowsPosted by
WHYY

Reality TV

The quarantine brought about many new pastimes to help deal with isolation and distancing. Included in the new activities was binge watching reality TV programs. Shows like Jersey Shore, RuPaul’s Drag Race, even The Bachelor and Survivor were some of the favorites. In their final episode of this season, Trinity,...
Beauty & FashionVice

7 of the most iconic celebrity couple fashion moments

As everyone knows, there is one good thing, and one good thing only, about being a part of a stable and loving relationship. It’s not having someone to whine at when you’re hungover and deep in the Sunday scaries, nor is it getting to avoid the minefield world of dating apps when you fancy a shag, or the slight (ever so slight, tiny really) possibility of owning joint property some day (ah, romance!). No, the most lawfully good thing is when you get to dress up nice together and take couple fashion pics. Everyone knows this. Everyone.
TV ShowsExtra

New Promo! MTV Goes Unscripted with Reality TV Award Show

MTV is celebrating unscripted television shows with the inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED. Will Heidi Klum make the cut? Will the Kardashians beat out the Housewives for best fight? Will the Jersey Shore reign supreme as our favorite Reality Cast?. Host Nikki Glaser gives us her comedic take...
Beauty & Fashionimdb.com

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

You just never know what to expect at this award show. In case you didn't already guess, the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards are officially here and your favorite Hollywood stars from the big and small screen are coming together for not one, but two nights of non-stop entertainment. On Sunday, May 16, Leslie Jones hosted night one, which celebrated the best of movies and TV. But on Monday, May 17, comedian Nikki Glaser will pay tribute to the wildest moments in reality TV with the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted. While many big winners won't be revealed until the night of, viewers already watched Scarlett Johansson receive this year's Generation Award with a...
CelebritiesBrenham Banner-Press

Mandy Moore makes 'glam' first red carpet appearance since giving birth at MTV Movie and TV Awards

Mandy Moore thanked her beauty team for making her feel like a "glam lady for a few hours" at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. The 37-year-old actress - who welcomed her first child, son August, with husband Taylor Goldsmith into the world in February - made her first red carpet appearance since giving birth at the ceremony at Los Angeles' Palladium on Sunday (05.16.21), and she gushed over the work of her hair and make-up team.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Charli D'Amelio's MTV Movie Awards 'Fit Is Peak Going-Out Look Inspo

Taking over the red carpet with her family, Charli D’Amelio stunned at the MTV 2021 Movie Awards. The two sisters, alongside their parents Heidi and Marc, arrived at the second night of awards to present Best Host and plug their upcoming series, The D’Amelio Show. If the family had a theme throughout their outfits, it was definitely metallic, although each member had their own twist — and, of course, rocked their own black masks.
Moviestvinsider.com

See the Stars of ‘Bridgerton,’ ‘WandaVision’ & More at the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards (PHOTOS)

The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards was a night to remember as stars convened for the typically annual event on May 16. Hosted by Saturday Night Live alumna Leslie Jones, the shindig was filled with plenty of epic moments and wins, most notably for WandaVision which swept the awards for the night. Disney+’s Marvel series was the recipient for Best Show, Best Performance In A Show, Best Fight, and Best Villain.