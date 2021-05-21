Just a Bunch of Photos of Early-Aughts Reality TV Stars on the Red Carpet

As everyone knows, there is one good thing, and one good thing only, about being a part of a stable and loving relationship. It’s not having someone to whine at when you’re hungover and deep in the Sunday scaries, nor is it getting to avoid the minefield world of dating apps when you fancy a shag, or the slight (ever so slight, tiny really) possibility of owning joint property some day (ah, romance!). No, the most lawfully good thing is when you get to dress up nice together and take couple fashion pics. Everyone knows this. Everyone.