Kansas State

Kansas City FBI employee charged with taking home national security documents

By Cortlynn Stark
Kansas City Star
 1 day ago

A 12-year employee at the FBI’s Kansas City Division was indicted this week for taking classified documents home, according to federal prosecutors. Kendra Kingsbury, 48, of Dodge City, Kansas, was indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of having unauthorized possession of documents relating to the national defense, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri said in a news release Friday.

www.kansascity.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hutchinson, KSPosted by
Hutch Post

Killer of state trooper's parole denied, but just for three years

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jimmie Nelms, the killer of Kansas State Trooper Conroy O'Brien, will remain behind bars, but that's only guaranteed for three years. "Obviously, I was happy that they are keeping him in prison for three more years," said Conroy's brother, Kelvin. "I was disappointed that they didn't take advantage of passing him for ten years, because they could have done that."
Kansas City, MOPosted by
Kansas City, Missouri

City of KCMO News Releases

The Kansas City Municipal Court will move to a mix of virtual and in-person hearings in June and will start issuing warrants again for people who miss their in-person court dates. During the pandemic, the court held virtual hearings for everything except trials and did not issue warrants for missing virtual hearings. If you have missed court dates or past-due fines, you are urged to handle them before the new process starts.
Kansas StateKWCH.com

Kansas lawmaker faces 3 battery charges over school incident

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas House member has been charged with three counts of misdemeanor battery over his behavior toward students while working as a substitute teacher. The charges filed Monday against Republican state Rep. Mark Samsel, of Wellsville, arose from a student reporting an April 28 incident involving Samsel.
Louisiana StateMiddletown Press

Louisiana suspect arrested in 1984 Missouri homicide

CAMDENTON, Mo. (AP) — A Louisiana man has been charged with second-degree murder in the 1984 killing of a woman in Missouri,. Larry G. Hicks, 78, of Franklin, Louisiana, was charged on Friday in the Dec. 15, 1984, beating death of Diana Lukosius, of Camdenton. Prosecutors said Lukosius was driving home from a party when her car was forced off a road. She was found near her vehicle and died two days later from her injuries.
Kansas Statekfdi.com

Eastern Kansas lawmaker charged with misdemeanor battery

A Kansas House member has been charged with three counts of misdemeanor battery over his behavior toward students while working as a substitute teacher. The charges filed Monday against Republican state Rep. Mark Samsel, of Wellsville, arose from a student reporting an April 28th incident involving Samsel. He was arrested...
Missouri Statestmarynow.com

Franklin man arrested in Missouri homicide case dating to the Eighties

A 78-year-old Franklin man has been arrested in a 36-year-old homicide case in Missouri. Larry Gene Hicks, 78, Franklin, was arrested at 2:36 p.m. Monday on a Camden County, Missouri, warrant for the charge of second-degree murder. . Last week, detectives with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted investigators...
Missouri StateNeosho Daily News

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Missouri

Missouri reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 3,056 new cases. That's down 15.7% from the previous week's tally of 3,623 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Missouri ranked 43rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Kansas StatePosted by
Hays Post

Police: Suspects paid in fake cash, hit Kan. man with handgun

MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated robbery in Manhattan. Just after 4p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 500 block of Dornoch Way in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department Activity Report. A 22-year-old man reported two unknown men paid him for a pair of shoes he...
Kansas Statefox4kc.com

Deadly house explosion in Jackson County, Kansas likely from propane leak

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. — An explosion that killed a man and injured a woman in northeastern Kansas was likely the result of a propane leak, investigators stated. Emergency crews were called on May 11 to the sound of an explosion heard more than 10 miles away. When first responders arrived to the scene north of Holton, a house was found flattened and on fire.
Chillicothe, MOnorthwestmoinfo.com

Kansas City Man Arrested in Chillicothe on Drug and Tampering Charges

The Chillicothe Police Department arrested a Kansas City man. Records indicate that 25-year-old Rickie D. Soriano was arrested at 11:49 on Sunday. He was charged with first-degree tampering with motor vehicle, two charges of delivery of 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, delivery of 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid to a person less than 17 years of age and 2 years younger, and a failure to appear felony.
Kansas StatePosted by
JC Post

Sheriff reports cause of fatal Kansas home explosion and fire

JACKSON COUNTY—Authorities investigating the fatal home explosion and fire in rural Jackson County say propane caused the disaster, according to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse. Just after 6p.m. May 10, callers notified the Jackson County Sheriff's office of a large explosion that could be heard over 10 miles away, according...
Kansas StatePosted by
Great Bend Post

Kan. GOP delegation: End increase in unemployment benefits

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Roger Marshall, M.D. (R-Kan.) and U.S. Representatives Ron Estes (KS-04), Jake LaTurner (KS-02) and Tracey Mann (KS-01) today sent a letter to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly calling on her to help get Kansans back to work by halting the increased federal unemployment benefits.
Missouri StateSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Dangerous Hawley is an embarrassment to Missouri

The clear and honest reporting on the dangers of Republican right-wing politics was never made more clear than in last week’s Washington Post profile of Sen. Josh Hawley reprinted in the Post-Dispatch. The newspaper should be congratulated for publishing it. It seems that Missouri voters have unleashed a dangerous politician in the U.S Senate in the form of Hawley.