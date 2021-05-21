Kansas City FBI employee charged with taking home national security documents
A 12-year employee at the FBI’s Kansas City Division was indicted this week for taking classified documents home, according to federal prosecutors. Kendra Kingsbury, 48, of Dodge City, Kansas, was indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of having unauthorized possession of documents relating to the national defense, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri said in a news release Friday.www.kansascity.com