Chicago, IL

Situation Chicago 2: Album Benefiting CIVIL To Save Our Stages

By Terri Hemmert
audacy.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSituation Chicago 2 album to benefit the CIVL SAVE Emergency Relief Fund is out now. Artists include Umphrey's McGee ft. Bela Fleck, Jeff Parker of Tortoise, Erin McDougald, Fess Grandiose, and much more. All 45+ members of CIVL will be promoting the album, including the Riviera, the Vic, Empty Bottle, the Metro, the Hideout, and more. Purchase a digital download now at SituationChicago.com.

