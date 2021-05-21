Situation Chicago 2: Album Benefiting CIVIL To Save Our Stages

Noah Canales, junior musical theatre major, has been named the “First Place Male Singer” in the fourth annual “NextGen National: Finding the Voices of Tomorrow” competition, which featured vocal performers from colleges and universities from across the United States. The national honor includes a $1,000 scholarship and a paid performance with the American Pops Orchestra (APO) in their 2021-22 season. “When I found out I won the Chip Hand Award for Vocal Excellence through the ‘NextGen National: Voices of Tomorrow’ competition, I was overwhelmed with gratitude,” Canales said. “There were so many talented vocalists that could have easily won. However, with supportive coaching, extensive hours of training, and a love for musical theatre I received the honor. I am honored to have placed first, and I look forward to working with the APO and utilizing the professional resources they will provide.” You can watch Noah’s award-winning performance on YouTube and listen to him on The Oakland County Megacast.