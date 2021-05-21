newsbreak-logo
Kootenai County, ID

Authorities warn of 'sharp increase' in Kootenai County overdose deaths linked to fentanyl

KREM2
 1 day ago
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Authorities are warning the public about a "sharp increase" in fatal overdoses connected to the synthetic narcotic fentanyl in Kootenai County. Five overdose deaths involving counterfeit prescription pills and other illicit narcotics suspected to be laced with fentanyl have been reported in Kootenai County over the last eight days, according to a press release sent on Friday by the Idaho State Police (ISP). The deaths involve four men and one woman ranging in age from 15 to 60 years old, and they appear to be accidental and unrelated, police said.

