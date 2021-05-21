newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

In Virginia, Trump's election lies look like a GOP liability

By WILL WEISSERT and BILL BARROW
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8cNh_0a7D5AlU00

LANEXA, Va. — (AP) — Washington Republicans may be rushing to embrace former President Donald Trump's falsehoods about fraud costing him a second term, but next door in Virginia the GOP candidate in the year's only major election is doing the opposite.

Former private equity executive and political newcomer Glenn Youngkin, the Republican nominee for this November's gubernatorial election, once dodged questions about whether President Joe Biden was fairly elected. But now he acknowledges Biden’s win. He campaigned for days with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, a key leader of a congressional effort to overturn the election results. Cruz is unlikely to headline events this fall, an advisor said.

Youngkin's new tack may preview what's to come from other Republicans tasked with winning swing voters in midterm elections next year, when the party is hoping to retake control of Congress. After months of GOP leaders and activists demanding allegiance to Trump and rewriting history on the 2020 election, Youngkin's race could test whether Republicans can still distance themselves from the former president's lies about the election.

“Sometimes, when you spoon with an issue like that, it’s hard to get out of bed with it," said Denver Riggleman, a former Virginia Republican congressman who is now a Trump critic.

In recent weeks, most top national Republicans have not appeared worried about getting too close to Trump. The party's House members took the extraordinary step of ousting Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney from a leadership post for repudiating Trump's false claims of election fraud. They also mostly opposed the creation of a 9/11-style commission to investigate the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Prior to winning the GOP nomination last week, Youngkin appeared to be onboard with his national party. He refused to publicly answer a number of direct questions about the legitimacy of the election of Biden, who carried Virginia by a comfortable 10 points. He formed an "election integrity" task force, called safeguarding balloting a "top priority" and campaigned with Cruz.

After besting six primary rivals, many of whom were more pro-Trump, Youngkin is now openly acknowledging that Biden's election wasn't marred by fraud.

“Joe Biden was legitimately elected our president," he said on Fox Business last week.

That may put Youngkin out of step with many in his party, but it gets him closer to voters he needs to win over. A poll released in February by Virginia’s Christopher Newport University found that 61% of Republicans, but just 19% of independents statewide, said Biden didn't win November's election legitimately.

A Youngkin adviser, who discussed campaign strategy on condition of anonymity, acknowledged the necessity of retaining Trump loyalists while still winning more centrist voters. Youngkin won't bring in conservative figures, like Cruz, to vouch for him, but his fundamental message as the pro-business outsider won’t change, the adviser said.

“It’s a test case of whether Republicans can find a way of uniting Trump’s base with suburban voters that have defected from the party, and Youngkin is probably the best candidate they could have chosen to do that,” said Bob Holsworth, a Virginia political consultant who has served on bipartisan boards and commissions. “But, to do that, they have to do something other than emphasize the issues that won him the nomination.”

Holsworth said that, in addition to embracing false claims of election fraud, other signature Trump issues, like promises to ”drain the swamp," never played well in Virginia — where the northern part of the state's Washington suburbs and other areas have economies dependent on the federal bureaucracy.

"What he did was, he drained Northern Virginia of Republicans,” Holswroth said.

The Democratic gains that began there have creeped to all of Virginia’s largest metropolitan areas, part of a deeper rejection of the Republican Party under Trump in suburbs nationwide.

They have even begun to include places like forest- and reservoir-dotted Lanexa, where camping and hiking overshadows politics. With a population of barely 5,000, the community straddles the counties of New Kent — which Trump won by 35 percentage points — and James City County, where an increasingly suburban population helped Biden become the first Democratic presidential candidate to win in 50-plus years.

Jen Tierney, chairwoman of the James City County Democratic Party, said that, before November, a group of Republican veterans switched sides and helped mobilize voters for Biden — and she’s worried they are the kinds of Virginians who could now flip back to the GOP.

She thinks the Republicans' internal fights over the 2020 election might prevent that, though. It's good "for people to see that the Republican Party, it’s not mainstream anymore,” Tierney said. "They are allowing the tail to wag the dog because they need those most ardent Trump folks."

Tom Miller, corresponding secretary of the New Kent County Republican Committee, said he supports some of Youngkin's election integrity proposals — including voter ID requirements — though he observed presidential election ballot counting and saw nothing "even close to lack of integrity.” But he also said Virginia voters aren't likely to let questions about the 2020 presidential race effect how they vote for governor.

“The Liz Cheney thing?," Miller asked. "Who gives a crap?”

Democrats will try to make them care, and there are signs of concern among Republicans facing tough races next year.

Thirty five GOP House members defied their party and voted to support the commission on the Capitol attack, including some from swing districts and others whose territory includes fast-growing suburban areas. Republican Rep. Rob Wittman, who represents James City and New Kent counties, did not join.

Virginia Democrats won't choose their gubernatorial nominee until next month, but the Democratic Governor's Association is already running digital ads linking Youngkin to Trump's claims about the election. Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, the frontrunner for that nomination, has tweeted that Youngkin is a “Big Lie believing Trump loyalist.”

“If you’re not focused on jobs and improving the quality of schools” rather than “ideological agendas” then “you’re going to lose,” said former House majority leader Eric Cantor, who represented parts of New Kent County but lost his seat in a 2014 primary upset.

Youngkin's team points to his fundraising success — $1 million since winning his party's nomination — as validation of his strategy.

After Youngkin won the nomination, Trump issued a relatively routine, written endorsement, rather than scheduling a high-profile Virginia visit. Still, the former president's shadow is likely to loom large over the race.

Republican pollster Whit Ayres said during Virginia's last governor's race, Republicans had a “reasonable, articulate, professional, smart” candidate in Ed Gillespie, who got "blown out of the water in northern Virginia by voters trying to send Donald Trump a message.”

“Maybe some of those voters shift back,” Ayres said. ”But it would take a lot of them.”

___

Barrow reported from Atlanta.

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
810K+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Government
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Eric Cantor
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Rob Wittman
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Results#Election Fraud#Gop Voters#Democratic Voters#Gop Leaders#Ap#Washington Republicans#Fox Business#The Republican Party#Virginians#Gop House#Virginia Democrats#Virginia Voters#Trump Loyalist#Swing Voters#Republican Veterans#Sen Ted Cruz#Midterm Elections#Governor#Independents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Arizona StatePosted by
WGAU

Gaetz, Greene cheer election audit in Arizona rally

MESA, Ariz. — (AP) — U.S. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz, two of the Republican Party’s most controversial figures, told a crowd of Trump supporters in the Phoenix area that an ongoing audit of the 2020 election in Arizona should be replicated in all the battleground states where President Donald Trump lost.
MilitaryPosted by
WGAU

National Guard mission to provide security ending at Capitol

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Nearly five months after being deployed to the U.S. Capitol to help quell the Jan. 6 insurrection, National Guard troops were set to leave and turn over security of the area to Capitol Police. Guard troops, their mission ending Sunday, were expected to be leaving on...
Arizona StatePosted by
WGAU

Experts or 'grifters'? Little-known firm runs Arizona audit

In early March, a Boston-based vote-counting firm called Clear Ballot Group sent a bid to Arizona's state Senate to audit the 2020 presidential election results in Maricopa County. The firm has conducted more than 200 such audits over 13 years in business. “Our level of comparison data is unmatched,” Keir...
ProtestsPosted by
WGAU

The mob made me do it: Rioters claim Jan. 6 crowd at fault

Christopher Grider said he came to Washington on Jan. 6 with no intention of rioting. But he got caught up in the mob of angry supporters of then-President Donald Trump as they surged into the U.S. Capitol, breaking through police barriers and smashing through doors. It wasn't his fault, he...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
WGAU

CNN cuts ties with Rick Santorum over disparaging comments

NEW YORK — (AP) — CNN is cutting ties with former Republican senator and current TV analyst Rick Santorum over disparaging comments he made about Native American culture. On CNN, Santorum was a senior political commentator who was often tasked with giving the Republican point of view during campaign coverage. His parting ways with the network was confirmed Saturday by Alison Rudnick, vice president of HLN Communications and CNN Diversity and Inclusion.
Energy IndustryPosted by
WGAU

Growing mystery of suspected energy attacks draws US concern

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration is facing new pressure to resolve a mystery that has vexed its predecessors: Is an adversary using a microwave or radio wave weapon to attack the brains of U.S. diplomats, spies and military personnel?. The number of reported cases of possible attack is...
MinoritiesPosted by
WGAU

Floyd killing prompts some states to limit or ban chokeholds

Democratic Rep. Leslie Herod had no luck persuading her colleagues in the Colorado Legislature to ban police from using chokeholds after the death of a 23-year-old Black man in suburban Aurora in 2019. She couldn't gather enough support to even introduce a police reform bill that included a ban. That...
Tennessee StatePosted by
WGAU

Tennessee moves to the forefront with anti-transgender laws

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Conservative lawmakers nationwide introduced a flurry of anti-LGBTQ bills this year, but no state's political leaders have gone further than Tennessee in enacting new laws targeting transgender people. Lawmakers passed and Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed five new bills into law, consistently dismissing concerns that...
Virginia StateWashington Examiner

Virginia Republicans tout diverse ticket ahead of statewide elections

Virginia Republicans feel a jolt of confidence following the nomination of a diverse statewide ticket they hope will get them out of 12-year rut of statewide election losses this November. The GOP in the commonwealth saw its final political hold collapse following the 2019 state legislature elections, when Democrats took...
Virginia StateAugusta Free Press

NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia endorses Jennifer McClellan for governor

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia PAC endorsed State Sen. Jennifer McClellan to become the next governor of Virginia in a Monday event at the Virginia Women’s Monument in Richmond. NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia PAC is the political action arm of NARAL, the Virginia chapter of...
Virginia Statepilotonline.com

Virginia’s House of Delegates plans to meet in person

As Virginia and the rest of the nation continue to loosen pandemic restrictions, the state’s House of Delegates plans to meet in person at the Capitol when the governing body next convenes. “With infection rates falling and our Commonwealth’s vaccination rollout program among the best in the country, it is...
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia Republicans urge Northam to lift remaining COVID restrictions

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Several Virginia Republican lawmakers are urging Democratic Governor Ralph Northam to lift the state’s remaining COVID-related restrictions. Last Friday, Northam announced an end to the state’s mask mandate, and said other distancing and capacity restrictions would be eased Friday, May 28. But the Republican senators named in a letter to the governor say Virginia needs to move faster to end restrictions as we enter the summer season.
Virginia StateVirginia Business

Va. House of Delegates to meet in person at the state Capitol

Lawmakers have not met in chambers since March 2020. Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn announced Monday that the House, when it next convenes, will return in person to the Virginia State Capitol after a year of virtual and physically distanced voting due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Over the...
Winchester Star

Alaska Republican Party chair resigns, to move to Virginia

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Party Chairman Glenn Clary has resigned from his position after accepting a job at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. Clary told the Republican State Central Committee last Friday that he will become Liberty University’s vice president of strategic partnerships and alliances, the Anchorage Daily News reported. His new position involves lobbying federal and state legislators as part of the Standing For Freedom Center, a network of Christian organizations.
Maryland StateNBC Washington

Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on May 17

Average COVID-19 case numbers were up slightly in D.C. on Monday and down in both Maryland and Virginia. Data from Monday shows 45 more cases of the virus in D.C. Two more people died of COVID-19, a 68-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman. About 49% of the population was partially...
Virginia Staterestonnow.com

Virginia eases mask mandate for fully vaccinated people, moves up timeline to lift capacity limits

Masks are coming off in Virginia, as COVID-19 case levels continue to fall and vaccinations become more widespread. As of midnight on Saturday (May 15), people who have been fully vaccinated — meaning that at least two weeks have passed since they got all necessary vaccine doses — are no longer required to wear face masks indoors, except inside health care facilities, on public transit, or in congregate settings such as homeless shelters.
Virginia StateWTVR-TV

COVID-19 in Virginia: LIVE updates for Monday, May 17

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the on-going COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on our community, WTVR.com will update this post with the day's local coronavirus headlines and statistics. COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats) Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of...