newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Red Sox vs. Phillies: Live stream, start time, how to watch Wednesday’s game (May 21)

By Chris Cotillo
Posted by 
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

TV CHANNEL: NESN+ (Channel finder: Comcast Xfinity, Verizon Fios, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV, Dish, AT&T U verse, fuboTV, Sling) LIVE STREAM: NESN+ | fuboTV - If you have cable and live in the New England TV market, you can use your login credentials to watch via NESN on mobile and WiFi-enabled devices. If you don’t have cable, you can watch the game via fuboTV, in New England | MLB.tv (subscription required)

www.masslive.com
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MO
38K+
Followers
30K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Richards
Person
Aaron Nola
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Series#Live Stream#Tv Series#The Red Sox Phillies#Citizens Bank#Pa First Pitch#Nesn Lrb#Verizon Fios#Spectrum Charter#Altice#Directv#Dish#At T#Wifi#Mlb Tv#Weei#Probables#Mlb Draft#The Game#Lhp Mart N P Rez
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
Verizon
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBUSA Today

Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays odds, picks and prediction

The Toronto Blue Jays (23-18) continue their homestand Thursday with the finale of a three-game series against the AL East rival Boston Red Sox (26-18). First pitch at Toronto’s temporary home of TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Fla., will be at 7:37 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze BetMGM Sportsbook‘s lines around the Red Sox vs. Blue Jays odds with MLB picks and predictions.
MLBRealGM

Phillies' Joe Girardi, Jean Segura Have Confrontation In Loss

Television cameras caught a dugout confrontation between Joe Girardi and Jean Segura during the Philadelphia Phillies' loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday. Segura committed two errors at second base in the game. "That's a bench conversation, meant for the bench," said Girardi, who was asked about a half-dozen...
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Chase Anderson: Hit hard in loss

Anderson (2-4) allowed seven runs on eight hits and a walk in 1.1 innings to take the loss against the Blue Jays on Sunday. Anderson's outing Sunday got off a rough start as he gave up home runs to Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette to lead off the game. He didn't fare much better in the second inning, as he allowed six consecutive batters to reach base before he was removed from the game. Anderson now has a 6.96 ERA and 1.61 WHIP in 32.1 innings across eight starts in 2021. He could line up to make his next start at home against the Red Sox on Saturday.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Allows four runs in no-decision

Eovaldi allowed four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six in five innings in Sunday's loss to the Angels. He didn't factor into the decision. Eovaldi was hit hard in the second inning of Sunday's matchup, but he was still in line for the win when he left the game after the fifth inning. However, Matt Barnes gave up a two-run homer in the ninth inning that forced Eovaldi to settle for a no-decision. Eovaldi has now posted a 4.50 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in 50 innings this season. The right-hander tentatively lines up to start on the road against Philadelphia on Saturday.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Blue Jays power up early, hold on to top Phillies

Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette opened the bottom of the first inning with home runs and the Toronto Blue Jays went on to defeat the visiting Philadelphia Phillies 10-8 Sunday afternoon at Dunedin, Fla. Semien added two doubles and had three RBIs in a sloppy rubber match of a three-game...
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Blasts home run against Toronto

McCutchen went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and two strikeouts in Sunday's 10-8 loss to the Blue Jays. McCutchen went hitless in three at-bats Saturday, but he bounced back with a solo shot in the sixth inning of Sunday's matchup. The 34-year-old is now slashing .223/.352/.400 with six home runs, 18 runs and 17 RBI this year.
MLBdailyjournal.net

Semien has 3 hits, 3 RBIs, Blue Jays depleted Phillies 10-8

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette hit consecutive first-inning homers, Randal Grichuk had a two-run double in a five-run second and the Toronto Blue Jays hung on to beat the injury-depleted Philadelphia Phillies 10-8 on Sunday. Semien finished with three hits and three RBIs, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr....
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Blasts another home run

Devers went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and two strikeouts in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Angels. Devers capped off a four-run rally in the fifth inning Sunday with his second home run in as many games to put the Red Sox in the lead. The 24-year-old is now slashing .278/.354/.583 with 11 home runs, 34 RBI and 26 runs this season.
MLBdailyjournal.net

Ohtani’s 2-out, 2-run HR in 9th sends Angels over Bosox 6-5

BOSTON — Shohei Ohtani stepped to the plate, trying to keep his slumping team in the game. He did more than that, delivering what he called the most important home run of his four-season career in the majors. Ohtani hit a two-out, two-run drive in the ninth inning and the...
MLBMetroWest Daily News

Red Sox closer Matt Barnes has been nearly perfect this season

Matt Barnes was perfect, again, on Friday night. It was his 12th such appearance in his 18 this season. The Red Sox closer fanned the side in order to finish a 4-3 victory over the Angels. Fenway Park roared as Barnes burned through Anthony Rendon, Jared Walsh and Justin Upton...
MLBbluejaysnation.com

BJN Radio – Ep. 13: The good times keep rolling with a series win over the Phillies

After picking up a sweep in Atlanta over the Braves, the Blue Jays kept the good times rolling in Dunedin by taking two of three over the Phillies. The bullpen had a rare implosion on Friday night resulting in a loss, but the team rebounded on Saturday behind a strong outing from Anthony Kay. Finally, the Blue Jays pulled off the series win on Sunday by kicking the crap out of a former teammate, Chase Anderson.
MLBOver the Monster

Game 44 Gamethread: Red Sox at Blue Jays

The Red Sox took a big loss on the chin on Tuesday to start off their series down in Florida to take on the nomadic Blue Jays. Now, they need a bounce-back performance with first place in the division on the line. It’s Garrett Richards taking on Ross Stripling, with first pitch coming at 7:37 PM ET.
MLBBakersfield Californian

Mike Trout’s bloop, Shohei Ohtani’s blast power Angels to comeback victory

When he flipped Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani in the batting order Sunday afternoon, Angels manager Joe Maddon wasn’t sure if it would make a difference. “These are little micro changes,” Maddon said, putting Ohtani behind Trout for the first time this season. “We’ll see if it does have an impact.”
MLBRoanoke Times

Hillcats nip Salem Red Sox 2-1 to salvage series split

Catcher Yainer Diaz went 3 for 4 and drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning, and three Lynchburg pitchers combined to limit Salem to four hits as the Hillcats defeated the Red Sox 2-1 on Sunday at Haley Toyota Field. The Sox (6-6) saw their three-game winning streak...
MLBBoston Globe

Adam Ottavino keeps leaving Red Sox wanting in critical setup role

As the ball hung in the air for what seemed an eternity, Matt Barnes anticipated the celebration. After the Red Sox closer struck out the final batter of the eighth and recorded two quick outs in the ninth, this Mike Trout pop-up seemed like the conclusion of a satisfying 5-4 victory.
MLBchatsports.com

Miami Marlins vs Philadelphia Phillies Series Preview

MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 14: Adam Morgan #46 of the Philadelphia Phillies delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on September 14, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images) After dropping two of three in Los Angeles against the Dodgers, the Miami Marlins carry a...