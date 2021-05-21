Red Sox vs. Phillies: Live stream, start time, how to watch Wednesday’s game (May 21)
TV CHANNEL: NESN+ (Channel finder: Comcast Xfinity, Verizon Fios, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV, Dish, AT&T U verse, fuboTV, Sling) LIVE STREAM: NESN+ | fuboTV - If you have cable and live in the New England TV market, you can use your login credentials to watch via NESN on mobile and WiFi-enabled devices. If you don’t have cable, you can watch the game via fuboTV, in New England | MLB.tv (subscription required)www.masslive.com