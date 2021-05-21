newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hip Hop

Hip Hop Stars Join To Break Ground On The Universal Hip Hop Museum Coming To The Bronx

Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BV0Bi_0a7D57CY00

Ground broke on the first phase of the Universal Hip Hop Museum coming to the Bronx Thursday (May 20). Hip hop legends joined Bronx Borough President, Ruben Diaz Jr., for the event, according to an ABC 7 NY.

Big names in attendance included Nas, LL Cool J, Fat Joe, Lil Kim, Naughty by Nature, Grandmaster Flash, Slick Rick, Michael Bivins and EMPD.

It’s going to be a global destination; it is going to be an economic engine.

— Ruben Diaz Jr., Bronx Borough President

The museum is expected to be a $349 million mixed-use project along the Harlem River waterfront in the South Bronx.

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
810K+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Kim
Person
Grandmaster Flash
Person
Slick Rick
Person
Ll Cool J
Person
Nas
Person
Fat Joe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hip Hop Stars#The Bronx#South Bronx#Ground#Abc#Bronx Borough President#Harlem River#Naughty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Hip Hop
News Break
Politics
Related
Hip Hopthesource.com

LL Cool J, Nas, Grand Master Flash, Slick Rick and More Attend Universal Hip Hop Museum Groundbreaking

The Universal Hip Hop Museum is finally in progress and the Hip Hop Bible was in the building to exclusively cover the groundbreaking ceremony. LL Cool J, Nas, Fat Joe, and Grandmaster Flash all spoke about their introduction to Hip Hop and reflected on the evolution of the genre, which was once considered a fad and is now the most influential musical genre in the world.
Visual Arthotnewhiphop.com

Legendary Hip-Hop Photographer Chi Modu Dies At 54

Legendary hip-hop photographer Chi Modu has died at the age of 54, his Twitter account revealed, Saturday. No cause of death has been announced and the family is asking for privacy for the time being. “Our hearts are broken… We continue the fight ©,” the tweet reads. “The family request...
CelebritiesPosted by
107 JAMZ

Fat Joe Calls DJ Khaled the Quincy Jones of Hip-Hop

Fat Joe has the internet going nuts after comparing DJ Khaled to iconic record producer, Quincy Jones. The bold claim came when Joey Crack appeared on Nore and DJ EFN's Drink Champs Podcast, during an episode that aired on Friday (May 14). During the liquored-up sit-down, the group discussed Khaled's latest effort, Khaled Khaled, and the much talked about single, "Sorry Not Sorry," featuring Jay-Z and Nas.
Rockaway, NJWave of Long Island

Far Rockaway’s Hip-Hop Influence

Far Rockaway’s own MC Serch has plenty of stories to tell about the early days of hip-hop/rap music. “Hip-Hop from the Rock,” is the brand new column from the former 3rd Bass rapper and executive producer behind the double platinum-selling Nas album, Illmatic, which takes a look at the history and overall impact that the neighborhood has had on the culture.
MusicHipHopDX.com

DJ Quik Demands 2Pac + Kendrick Lamar ‘Credit’ While Burning Death Row Royalty Check

DJ Quik has long been established as a West Coast Hip Hop legend, but he clearly had some things to get off his chest regarding his legacy. During an Instagram Live session on Thursday (April 28), DJ Quik lit one of his Death Row Records royalty checks on fire for the camera as he bemoaned his lack of appreciation for his contributions to the culture.
CelebritiesPosted by
107.3 KFFM

DMX Posthumous Album Exodus to Be Released This Month

It looks like we will be getting DMX's posthumous album before the end of the month. On Monday (May 10), one month after X's passing, the rapper's label Def Jam announced via Twitter that the Yonkers, N.Y. MC's last album, Exodus, is coming out on May 28. "The legacy continues. EXODUS 5/28," the tweet simply reads. A photo of the rapper is attached. DMX's Instagram account also confirmed the news with the same photo and caption.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Hip-hop stars Migos announce Vegas takeover

Does Las Vegas lack culture, as some critics have contended?. A superstar Atlanta rap trio is about to answer that question loudly in the negative. Hip-hop heavyweights Migos have announced “Culture III Las Vegas,” a four-day experience that includes pool parties, club takeovers and the first live performance of Migos’ new “Culture III” album, due out on June 11.
CelebritiesGenius

Nas, Kanye West, Swizz Beatz, & More Pay Respect To DMX At His Memorial Service

DMX passed away at 50 years old earlier this month, and some of hip-hop’s biggest names came to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center over the weekend to honor his life and legacy. Attendees included Kanye West, JAY-Z, Beyoncé, Nas, Bobby Shmurda, Busta Rhymes, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, The LOX, Eve, and more, as well as many of the late rapper’s 15 children.
MoviesBillboard

Chance the Rapper Is Celebrating the 5th Anniversary of 'Coloring Book' With a Concert Film

Chance the Rapper announced on Friday (May 7) that he will release his concert film Magnificent Coloring World with AMC Theatres this summer. Magnificent Coloring World marks the fifth anniversary of the Chicago rapper's iconic third mixtape Coloring Book, which he supported with the 2016 Magnificent Coloring World Tour and one-day hometown music festival Magnificent Coloring Day Festival, which set an attendance record for White Sox’s Cellular One Field with upwards of 47,000 concertgoers.
White Plains, NYPosted by
BET

BET Awards 2021: DMX - A Life and Legacy In Hip Hop

Earl Simmons, better known as Dark Man X or simply DMX, was the focus of prayers and even chants in front of a White Plains, N.Y., hospital as friends and fans waited to learn of his fate after he was hospitalized. But the 50-year-old rapper succumbed to a massive heart attack on April 9, marking the passing of a global music icon who reached people of all cultures.
MinoritiesWPTV

Hip-Hop history: Dropping the beat on AAPI artists

A new album from hip-hop artists Jason Chu, Alan Z and Humble the Poet tackles Asian American history and spotlights the Asian hip-hop community. "Listening to this album is kind of like the reminder that we’re all in this together and we’re coming together as a united front," said Rapper Alan Z.
CelebritiesSFGate

DMX Funeral Features Moving Speeches From His Ex-Wife and Swizz Beatz

Anchored by spiritual performances and heartfelt speeches from his friends and family, DMX’s Homegoing Celebration on Sunday was less of a funeral and more of a celebration of the legendary rapper’s life and legacy. After a monumental “Celebration of Life” at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Saturday led by Kanye West’s...
Musicthewestsidegazette.com

Making Music: West Coast Hip-Hop Legends Join In Glasses Malone’s New Single

LOS ANGELES — Glasses Malone is no stranger to creating a buzz. Often, his unpopular opinions, whether about music, basketball, boxing or even his Crip affiliations, garner mixed feelings from his social-media audience. However, his new single “‘6 ‘N the Mornin’,” has the West Coast buzzing because it has put...
Celebritiessubstreammagazine.com

Pitt tha Kid Taps Lil Wayne & Talaban Dooda For Debut, “Run”

The best rapper alive, Lil Wayne, helps usher in the arrival of platinum producer-turned-recording artist Pitt Tha Kid in the release of the juxtaposition visual to the debut single, titled “Run.” For the collaboration, Pitt, the man behind hits for Young Thug, Big Sean and 2 Chainz, brings Wayne and newcomer Taleban Dooda into his world, where nothing but pure mayhem ensues. Stream it here.
Hip Hopthesource.com

[WATCH] Heart-Tugging Hip Hop Songs Dedicated To Mama

Every year on Mother’s Day, women everywhere are lifted up for the love and guidance they give their children. Not only reserved for women who birthed children, but anyone that has stepped up to be a role model to a child. Nurturers, givers and selfless women who put others before themselves. Despite our valiant efforts many of us black women don’t always feel appreciated or honored as much as our counterparts. Never to be forgotten in hip hop by the many emcees who were raised by single mothers, these are a few of our heart tugging dedications to moms everywhere.
Musicinfluencive.com

Up-and-Coming Hip Hop Artist Dubwork Is Creating His Dream Life Through Music

Dubwork is an Afro Dominican Hip Hop artist from Harlem, New Jersey. He has been working on his craft for quite some time now and is looking to advance his career in the music industry. Having started his career with his debut project “Dreams,” Dubwork has since then completed the album trilogy and has used his English and Spanish influence to create a unique sound his fans have come to know and love.