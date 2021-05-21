newsbreak-logo
'Miracle Baby' born 3 months early to go home after stay at Golisano

By Katelyn Massarelli
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 1 day ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Golisano Children’s Hospital’s “Miracle Baby” continues to gain weight after being born three months early.

Raquel Valderrama, who was six months pregnant, came into the emergency room at NCH with chest and stomach pain that wasn’t going away. Golisano Children’s Hospital said she found out she was in preterm labor.

Her husband Elkin, an Army soldier, was finishing training in Virginia and was granted emergency leave by the Army to be with his wife for the baby’s delivery.

The parents welcomed Valentina into the world on Tuesday, Feb. 2. The hospital said she was one pound and four ounces.

Officials with the children’s hospital said babies like Valentina who are born before 24 weeks have less than a 50 percent chance at survival.

Valentina was transferred to the NICU at Golisano Children’s Hospital to give her the care she needed to thrive. The facility is the only one in Southwest Florida designated as a Regional PerinatalIntensive Care Center by the Florida Department of Children’s Medical Services.

Almost four months later, Valentina weighs five pounds and 6.8 ounces. Raquel told the hospital her “little miracle” and “warrior baby” is doing great, continues to gain weight, and is getting ready to go home.

Elkin was able to spend time with his new baby before he was sent off for a six-month deployment, according to officials with the hospital. Valentina’s door at Golisano is decorated with Army boots and the words “My daddy is my hero!”

ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com
